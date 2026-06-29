For The Hands-Down Best Bone Broth, Ask Your Butcher For This

When choosing bones, keep in mind that each pound produces about 2 to 2 ½ cups of broth. Understanding this helps keep you from over ordering, though if you find a good deal, it's okay to stock up since beef bones freeze fairly well. Either vacuum seal them, or wrap them in a few layers of plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and they should stay fresh for several months.

Though making bone broth is fairly simple (simmer for several hours, strain, and store), definitely roast your beef bones first. Roasting enhances the flavor of finished broth and produces a darker color since it gently caramelizes all the beautiful connective tissue and marrow in each type of bone. Once strained, you can discard the spent bones and store the cooled bone broth in your fridge for a little less than a week, or freeze it for about six months.

The best part about handpicking bones for homemade beef bone broth is using the fruits of your labor. Bone broth produces the richest, most delicious gravy for the best shepherd's pie you've ever eaten. In fact, it can go into nearly any savory dish that calls for broth or stock, though our favorite way to consume it is seasoned with salt and pepper by the mugful.