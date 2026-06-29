This Pantry Staple Is Your Secret For Unforgettable Grill Marinades

Ready to sweeten up your next flame-grilled creation? There are a few things you'll want to keep in mind when creating a sweet marinade. If you're simply looking to add some sweetness without masking the flavor of other ingredients in your marinade, stick with white sugar. While honey, brown sugar, and other flavorful sweetener options certainly have their place in the world of marinades, they can be too overpowering and cover up the tastes you're trying to highlight. After your meat is done marinating, let excess liquid drip off of the meat before you put it on the grill. Dripping sugar and oil can fuel your grill's flame, potentially burning your meat.

It's important that you cook slowly and not over very high heat so that the sugar you've infused into your protein doesn't burn. This might mean igniting your grill (with the lid open if it's a gas grill — leaving it closed is a grill mistake that can cause an explosion) and letting it cool down for a bit before you add your sweet creation, since sugar burns pretty easily. As you cook, keep the grill on medium heat or lower, and keep an eye out to make sure your food is being cooked evenly (if you know your grill has a hot spot, you'll want to steer clear). When your meat nears the end of its time on the grill, you can add a little extra marinade that you set aside from the start (never use the marinade that you used on your meat — it's a major food safety hazard). Just be sure that you continue to keep a watchful eye to ensure that your sugar-infused meat gets a perfect sear without burning.