This Gas Grill Mistake Can Cause An Explosion. Luckily It's Easy To Avoid

Gas grills are so convenient, aren't they? A lift of the lid, turn of the tank, and push of a button, and you're good to go. That first step — opening the lid before you turn on the gas and fire it up — is vital to ensuring you're using your gas grill safely. Failing to open the lid before you light the grill can actually lead to an explosion, and understanding how to light your gas grill correctly is one of the top safety grilling tips to keep in mind when you're cooking outdoors this summer.

When you turn the valve handle on your propane tank to the "open" position, you're releasing gas into the line. Pressing the ignite button of your grill then creates a spark that ignites the flowing gas, allowing you to cook your food. If you leave the lid of your grill closed before you press the ignite button, you're creating a dangerous buildup of propane. This can easily cause an explosion that could lead to injury, property damage, or worse. Opening your grill lid should be the first thing you do before you start prepping your grill. Once you ignite all the burners you're using, you can close the lid, allowing it to preheat before you start cooking chicken, steak, or succulent barbecued ribs on your gas grill.