This Gas Grill Mistake Can Cause An Explosion. Luckily It's Easy To Avoid
Gas grills are so convenient, aren't they? A lift of the lid, turn of the tank, and push of a button, and you're good to go. That first step — opening the lid before you turn on the gas and fire it up — is vital to ensuring you're using your gas grill safely. Failing to open the lid before you light the grill can actually lead to an explosion, and understanding how to light your gas grill correctly is one of the top safety grilling tips to keep in mind when you're cooking outdoors this summer.
When you turn the valve handle on your propane tank to the "open" position, you're releasing gas into the line. Pressing the ignite button of your grill then creates a spark that ignites the flowing gas, allowing you to cook your food. If you leave the lid of your grill closed before you press the ignite button, you're creating a dangerous buildup of propane. This can easily cause an explosion that could lead to injury, property damage, or worse. Opening your grill lid should be the first thing you do before you start prepping your grill. Once you ignite all the burners you're using, you can close the lid, allowing it to preheat before you start cooking chicken, steak, or succulent barbecued ribs on your gas grill.
More tips for safely using your gas grill
If it's the start of the grilling season, you might want to take the extra step of checking the gas line for leaks before you pop the lid open and light your grill. Gas grill hoses can develop leaks, and it's easy to check whether yours is intact. Add some soap to a bucket of water, and use a paintbrush to "paint" the soapy water onto the grill hose. Turn the gas on and look closely for any bubbles — if you see them, you've got a gas leak and will need to purchase and install a new hose before you can use your grill.
When you're done using your grill, be sure to turn the gas all the way off — the valve knob should be hand-tight to the "closed" position to prevent any leaks. If you ever notice any issues with your propane tank, like rust, it's important to call in the pros, as trying to fix it yourself isn't a safe option. Finally, be sure to keep your grill clean after you're done cooking and you've turned off the gas. Once it's completely cool, clean your grill with a good scrub so it'll be ready to use the next time you decide to open the lid and fire it up.