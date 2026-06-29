Elevate The Flavor And Texture Of French Toast With This Clever Trick

Pillowy, sweet, and oh so satisfying, French toast is a common go-to brunch move. But, to really up the decadence factor, why not try a play on the form factor by rolling them? This easy and fun take reads like French toast and cinnamon rolls had a baby, giving them the ultimate exterior cinnamon sugar crunch vibes while retaining the sweet vanilla custard flavors you love in French toast. You use many of the same ingredients as the traditional version, such as soft white bread and an eggy custard for dipping. However, unlike standard French toast, you slather the bread with cinnamon butter and roll it up before cooking it on the stovetop or griddle.

To achieve cute, stackable French toast rolls, start by cutting the crusts off of your bread, flattening each piece with a rolling pin, and then coating them with a yummy layer of butter mixed with cinnamon and sugar. Everyone will want to get in on the next part, which involves rolling up the pieces of bread to create a tight spiral and then dipping them in your standard French toast custard mix of eggs, vanilla, and milk. After cooking on the stovetop, each cute roll gets a quick dunk in, you guessed it, more cinnamon sugar. To finish, you can even drizzle with cream cheese icing to tick all of those cinnamon roll boxes.