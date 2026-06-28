Where Does Aldi Source Its Eggs From?

Who supplies Aldi's eggs? While the store is known for its cheap prices on eggs compared to other grocers, what it's not known for (and this goes for numerous other grocers as well) is broadcasting where exactly it gets its products from. That includes its regular, cage-free, free-range (yes, there's a difference), and organic eggs — many of which are sold under its in-house brand, Goldhen. But a post on Aldi Reviewer, updated in 2024, claims that some of these eggs are sourced from family-owned Rose Acre Farms, with the author stating that they found an address stamped on one of the grocer's cartons that could be traced back to that specific company.

Rose Acre Farms began in the 1930s as a rural chicken farm owned by David Rust and his family. It has since expanded to become America's second-largest egg producer, saying on its website that it has never compromised its small-town values along the way. The company states it's committed to animal welfare, having earned a United Egg Producer (UEP) certification for meeting rigorous standards of humane treatment of its chickens.

Unfortunately, a 2010 investigation by the Humane Society contradicted these assertions, recording video evidence of animal rights abuses by Rose Acre, including inhumane confinement, broken bones, loss of limbs, and deaths due to starvation and trampling. And in 2019, the company itself unbelievably went on public record in pushing back against California animal welfare regulations concerning its chickens. Also, a lot of people know the name Rose Acre due to another negative event: In 2018, the company was involved in one of the biggest egg recalls of all time, affecting over 200 million eggs contaminated with salmonella.