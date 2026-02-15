Here's Why Aldi's Eggs Are So Cheap
Few grocery stores can rival Aldi's low prices. The savings even extend to a food item that's had a tumultuous few years in terms of pricing: eggs. Some Aldi stores are cheaper than others, but overall, a dozen Grade-A large white eggs retail for around $2.19 there. Other popular grocery stores sell eggs for almost double or triple that. So, what's Aldi's big secret?
For concerned shoppers worried that the low price equals low quality, know that these eggs are made without any artificial growth hormones and are in compliance with the United Egg Producers' Animal Husbandry Guidelines. So, it seems the reason for the low price isn't due to low standards. Instead, the affordable price of this product has the same explanation as the rest of Aldi's affordable groceries. Rather than stocking national brands, its eggs are a product of one of Aldi's many in-house brands, Goldhen.
The advantage of producing a private-label product isn't just control over packaging. It means domination of the entire supply chain, cutting out the intermediaries and giving the savings back to the customers through lower prices. It's just how Aldi operates. It's no wonder the chain holds the title for America's cheapest grocery store.
There are other inexpensive Aldi egg options to choose from
While Goldhen's Grade-A large white eggs are the most budget-friendly option on the shelf, there are other choices available for more discerning egg buyers. For those concerned about the quality of life of the chickens producing these eggs, there's a cage-free version of the Goldhen Grade-A eggs that retails for roughly $3.19. Goldhen also has large brown Grade-A eggs that come from free-range chickens. These sell for $4.25. The pasture-raised option retails for just a bit more at $4.35. That means Goldhen's most expensive option is a typical starting price point for generic egg options at other stores.
But Aldi has other brands too. Those looking for an organic option can try Aldi's Simple Nature brand, which sells a dozen cage-free organic brown eggs for $4.69.
And people have taken notice of Aldi's excellent options. "Aldi has the best prices for eggs in my area," one shopper said on Reddit. Other customers took to the forum to praise the eggs' large size, freshness levels, and taste. If Walmart's dicey egg dealings have sent you elsewhere to shop, Aldi might be the place to stop next.