Here's Why Aldi's Eggs Are So Cheap

Few grocery stores can rival Aldi's low prices. The savings even extend to a food item that's had a tumultuous few years in terms of pricing: eggs. Some Aldi stores are cheaper than others, but overall, a dozen Grade-A large white eggs retail for around $2.19 there. Other popular grocery stores sell eggs for almost double or triple that. So, what's Aldi's big secret?

For concerned shoppers worried that the low price equals low quality, know that these eggs are made without any artificial growth hormones and are in compliance with the United Egg Producers' Animal Husbandry Guidelines. So, it seems the reason for the low price isn't due to low standards. Instead, the affordable price of this product has the same explanation as the rest of Aldi's affordable groceries. Rather than stocking national brands, its eggs are a product of one of Aldi's many in-house brands, Goldhen.

The advantage of producing a private-label product isn't just control over packaging. It means domination of the entire supply chain, cutting out the intermediaries and giving the savings back to the customers through lower prices. It's just how Aldi operates. It's no wonder the chain holds the title for America's cheapest grocery store.