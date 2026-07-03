How Much A Costco Membership Cost In The '90s Vs 2026
Costco membership fees have gone up a handful of times over the years. Every time they do, you can bet people have feelings about it. The bigger question is whether the increases have outpaced inflation, or whether a Costco membership is, dollar-to-dollar, cheaper than it used to be. Turns out, the answer is a little surprising.
When Costco made its debut in Seattle in 1983, Business members paid just $25 a year to buy all the bulk products their hearts desired. Unsurprisingly, the fee slowly climbed by $5 every five or so years as the brand expanded, costing $30 in '92, $35 in '95, and $40 in '98. By 2026, a standard Gold Star membership cost $65 annually, a $40 increase over the last 40-ish years. It can sound like a lot — until you run it through an inflation calculator. If Costco's membership fee had kept pace with inflation, it would actually be about $85 today. So, at $65, you're technically paying less than the members of 1983.
Does that mean members are due for another increase? In 2024, Costco's former CFO Richard Galanti stated in an earnings call (via Fortune) that a fee increase is a matter of "when, not if." He also said there's no real formula or set trigger. For some shoppers, they definitely spend enough to make their membership worth it. For others, another fee increase might push them to cut ties with the bulk brand.
What you get with your membership now versus then
In the early days, Costco offered its Business membership for $25, but also had a Group Gold membership for $30 that has since disappeared. The Executive membership that we know today started around 1997. It's double what the $65 modern day Business and Gold Star memberships run, at $130 annually. For that upgraded fee, Executive members get a 2% annual reward on qualifying purchases, VIP shopping hours, and discounts on Costco Services.
That's all well and good if you're comparing today's membership tiers, but what about 1983 offerings versus today? Early Costco was mostly a warehouse for bulk goods open to the general public, not just businesses. Today, members can use the pharmacy, optical department, tire center, home improvement center, and even buy multiple forms of insurance through Costco. There's also Costco Travel, which has become a legitimate vacation-booking option for lots of members. Plus, how could we forget about the Costco food court, where you can buy lunch for your whole family for the price of one meal at almost any other restaurant?
What a membership offers shoppers has expanded a lot since the '80s, which could be justification for the brand's membership fee increases over the years. What is clear is that membership fees are a huge revenue generator for Costco, netting it $4.5 billion in 2023 alone (via Retail Brew). Probably another reason Costco will inevitably keep raising the fee. Fortunately, if you're not quite ready to commit to a full membership, there are ways to shop at Costco without one.