How Much A Costco Membership Cost In The '90s Vs 2026

Costco membership fees have gone up a handful of times over the years. Every time they do, you can bet people have feelings about it. The bigger question is whether the increases have outpaced inflation, or whether a Costco membership is, dollar-to-dollar, cheaper than it used to be. Turns out, the answer is a little surprising.

When Costco made its debut in Seattle in 1983, Business members paid just $25 a year to buy all the bulk products their hearts desired. Unsurprisingly, the fee slowly climbed by $5 every five or so years as the brand expanded, costing $30 in '92, $35 in '95, and $40 in '98. By 2026, a standard Gold Star membership cost $65 annually, a $40 increase over the last 40-ish years. It can sound like a lot — until you run it through an inflation calculator. If Costco's membership fee had kept pace with inflation, it would actually be about $85 today. So, at $65, you're technically paying less than the members of 1983.

Does that mean members are due for another increase? In 2024, Costco's former CFO Richard Galanti stated in an earnings call (via Fortune) that a fee increase is a matter of "when, not if." He also said there's no real formula or set trigger. For some shoppers, they definitely spend enough to make their membership worth it. For others, another fee increase might push them to cut ties with the bulk brand.