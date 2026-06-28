The Right Oven Temperature For Perfectly Cooked Pork Tenderloin Every Time

Cooked correctly, pork tenderloin is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday table or next dinner party. Most people opt for whole chicken or salmon fillets, but pork tenderloin is the underrated main dish to make on repeat at every special occasion. Though pork (especially the lean tenderloin) has a reputation for becoming dry and mealy in about 10 seconds flat, cooking it at the right temperature guarantees an impressively succulent and tender result almost every time.

Since tenderloin is a fairly thick cut of meat, especially when cooked whole, preheating your oven to the correct temperature is vital. About 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot that ensures your tenderloin is roasted evenly and safe to eat without sucking all the moisture out of it. At this temperature, an average-sized cut of pork needs about 30 minutes to cook through completely; use a standard instant-read meat thermometer to ensure the tenderloin has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reaching this USDA-approved internal temperature is why cooking temperature is so important. An oven that's too cool requires more time to get your meat to this temperature, running the risk of your tenderloin either being undercooked and unsafe to eat, or so overcooked that it's dry and crumbly. Meanwhile, setting your oven much hotter than this temperature can burn the outside of your meat before the center reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit.