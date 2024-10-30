Why Patience Is A Virtue When Marinating Pork

One of the main questions about grilling pork chops is how to avoid dryness — patient marination is the key. A trustworthy combination of oil, salt, spice, and acid does wonders for the flavor and helps you achieve that perfect juicy bite. However, the hands-off nature of the process can feel intimidating — at what point has the marination done its magic?

With this protein, it pays to be patient. Unlike seafood, a rest time of an hour or less won't have its intended effect. The pork won't take on a nice seasoning, and the texture will remain dry. Instead, the absolute minimum is two hours for cuts like pork chops, tenderloin, and ribs, while tougher pork parts, like butt and picnic shoulder, warrant an overnight marination time. Don't worry about food safety: The United States Department of Agriculture says you can safely marinate pork in boiled marinade in a covered vessel for up to five days. However, such a duration is overkill — the meat will turn mushy.