How Canned Soup Turns Crock-Pot Pork Chops Into The Dinner Of Your Dreams

As you may already know, your Crock-Pot is perfect for producing juicy, tender pork chops because low and slow is the way to go for this finicky, lean cut of meat. Treated incorrectly, pork chops become tough and leathery. However, after several hours in your slow cooker with the right ratios of fat, liquid, and seasonings, they become tender, flavorful, and beautifully juicy. No region in the United States knows this better than Appalachia, which is why Crock-Pot pork and beans are a staple of this rural, hearty cuisine.

Cubed bacon and canned or soaked dry beans are traditional to this dish, but the equally delicious shortcut method involves adding a can or so of Campbell's Bean with Bacon condensed soup. Condensed soups are the perfect convenience food for creating saucy, tasty slow cooker meals because they gently cook down into a silky gravy that mingles with the other flavors. Campbell's Bean with Bacon is particularly good with pork since the beans add a velvety texture while the bacon and other seasonings in the soup add smoky, flavorful richness.

The method for this dish is also so simple that it can barely be called a recipe. You just need about one can per 1 pound of pork. The chops go on the bottom of the Crock-Pot, the soup goes on top, and in about eight hours, you have a pot of savory pork and beans that's good enough to put in your weekly rotation.