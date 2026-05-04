For Craveable Slow Cooker Pork Chops, Add A Can Of This To The Mix
Pork chops are an American dinnertime standard. Whether you serve them smothered in sauce or paired with a surprisingly satisfying side of apple sauce (homemade with brown butter for even more depth), this cut of meat is beloved, and for good reason. It's dynamic, and when cooked properly, it makes for a delicious dinner option. This doesn't mean that you have to make a whole fuss for your chops. In fact, making a good pork chop dinner can be as simple as pulling out your trusty Crock Pot and adding one key ingredient: canned cream of mushroom soup.
To make this dish, you need only three ingredients: pork chops, cream of mushroom soup, and milk or chicken broth. Simply place your chops in your crock pot, then add the condensed soup. Then, fill your soup can with milk or broth and pour in. Cook at low for up to six hours. And that's it! You've got a simple, delicious dinner ready to enjoy.
A little soup goes a long way
The crux of this dish lies in its simplicity. For culinary maximalists, it might be tempting to mix in more ingredients. And you can totally do so! But you would be surprised by how much flavor one can of soup brings to the table. Not only does it add a thick, creamy sauce base with no need to make a bechamel or white sauce, but it comes packed with rich, savory flavor that can really enhance your dish. Cream of mushroom in particular has an umami element that brings more complexity to your dish than, say, a block of cream cheese and a healthy pour of broth.
However, you can use pretty much any canned "Cream of ..." condensed soup for this pork chop hack. Cream of onion and cream of chicken with herbs are two delicious options, especially for those who are mushroom-averse. You can also use other canned soups, such as Campbell's Garlic Parmesan with Herbs, or Spicy Buffalo Cream of Chicken for a slightly spicy kick.
Making it maximalist
While we've hopefully convinced you that this pork chop hack can be as simple as three ingredients (it'll be plenty tasty), sometimes more is, well, more. If this is your cooking philosophy, the condensed soup mix-in hack still stands, but you can zhuzh it up a bit. Sticking with the pre-packaged direction of this dish, you can add in a packet of pork gravy or Lipton Onion Soup Mix (a constant in many a dinner recipe) for added flavor. You can also add in chopped onions or mushrooms for more texture and flavor.
If you want a richer element to your sauce, you can supplement your milk or broth with a slow cooker standby: cream cheese. You can also add fresh (or jarred) garlic and parmesan for extra flavor. Of course, if you want to keep things simple, you can add onion powder, garlic powder, and other powdered seasonings to taste. Serve with a side of creamy mashed potatoes, fluffy rice, or, well, anything you please.