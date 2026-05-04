For Craveable Slow Cooker Pork Chops, Add A Can Of This To The Mix

Pork chops are an American dinnertime standard. Whether you serve them smothered in sauce or paired with a surprisingly satisfying side of apple sauce (homemade with brown butter for even more depth), this cut of meat is beloved, and for good reason. It's dynamic, and when cooked properly, it makes for a delicious dinner option. This doesn't mean that you have to make a whole fuss for your chops. In fact, making a good pork chop dinner can be as simple as pulling out your trusty Crock Pot and adding one key ingredient: canned cream of mushroom soup.

To make this dish, you need only three ingredients: pork chops, cream of mushroom soup, and milk or chicken broth. Simply place your chops in your crock pot, then add the condensed soup. Then, fill your soup can with milk or broth and pour in. Cook at low for up to six hours. And that's it! You've got a simple, delicious dinner ready to enjoy.