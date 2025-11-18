Everyone knows how quickly pork chops can go from perfectly cooked to dry and rubbery when grilling, roasting, or pan-frying, which may be why pork chops are well known as the best cut to cook with sauerkraut in the slow cooker. The moisture and acid in the sauerkraut plus the long, slow cooking method tenderizes the pork and infuses it with flavor while keeping it juicy and succulent. The best part about this New Year's Day staple is that it teaches us how to use a similar cooking method to make aromatic, smothered pork chops even without sauerkraut in the slow cooker using other sources of moisture and flavor, such as chicken stock and onion soup mix.

Onion soup mix, in particular, is an excellent all-purpose seasoning for pork. Ingredients like dried minced onion, beef bullion granules, and celery seed enhance the chops' unique richness, bringing out their earthy, savory notes and making them taste meatier than versions seasoned just with salt and pepper. Most onion soup mixes also contain a little bit of sugar and dried herbs, which help caramelize the pork while cutting through the richness a bit with aromatic astringence.

Using pre-packaged onion soup mix also takes the guesswork out of seasoning your pork chops, reducing the time it takes to prepare your meal. Flavoring packets like this are also an excellent choice to use with slow cookers, as the long cooking times softens the packet's intense saltiness, redistributing it evenly throughout the dish along with the pork's earthy deliciousness.