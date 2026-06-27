Make Unforgettable Burgers: Add A Spoonful Of This Zesty Ingredient To Your Beef
Burgers on the grill, often without a frill. Basic and lean, sad burgers that don't make us very keen. We hate to be poetic about it, but bland burgers do drive us to rhyming. And homemade burgers are, all too often, lacking in essential seasoning flair. Who hasn't had a cookout burger made with nothing but salt, pepper, and ground beef? While there's nothing wrong with simplicity, there is also something to be said for adding a little bit of oomph to the classic, handheld beef preparation. And there is one, simple addition that just might change the way you make burgers forever: horseradish.
The spicy, tangy root vegetable, often found in sauces and dips, is no stranger to beef. Arby's legendary Horsey Sauce is a roast beef sandwich classic, and prepared horseradish is often used to add bold flavor to pot roast. The punchy, sharp taste makes for a great contrast to the rich, complex taste of beef. To reap these horseradish benefits, simply add a tablespoon of prepared horseradish (straight from the jar is fine) to your ground beef (¾ to 1 pound) and mix in along with other seasonings. Then form into patties and grill as usual. The horseradish will give just a small kick of flavor to your beef without overwhelming it.
Ways to make the horseradish in your burger patty even better
While you can absolutely add a scoop of horseradish to your burger patties and call it a day, you might want to use this mix-in as a starting point to create some more intricate changes to your burger patty. For example, you can mix in additional seasonings to help further emphasize the flavor of your horseradish. Adding in a bit of Dijon mustard along with your horseradish is a great way to further expand upon this flavorful addition, giving a similarly zingy flavor that feels more familiar to the burger format. It can therefore act as a flavorful bridge for your burger craft.
You can also add in some garlic paste to your burger patties. This will add a savory, rich note that can help ground the flavor of your horseradish. If you want a warmer, more complex, and less biting flavor, you can use garlic confit or roasted garlic that is blended into a paste. Garlic prepped in this way will have a warmer, nuttier taste that will go very well with both the horseradish and your meat base. And if you want to give your burger a really rich taste, you can do as Food Network chef Alex Guarnaschelli does and mix 1 or 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise into your burger patty base. This will add richness that plays very well with ground beef and the spiciness of horseradish.
Topping off your horseradish burgers
Now that you have your perfectly zippy burger base, you must consider the toppings. After all, burgers are as much about the dressings as they are about the beef patty. So what kind of fixings will make your horseradish burger complete? Let's start with the cheese. While you can absolutely go with basic American or cheddar cheese to top your burger, using another type can help to really bring your sandwich together. Using blue cheese, for example, can add a bit of complexity and a funky flair that pairs really well with both horseradish and beef. You can also use a buttery and mild cheese such as havarti, or even Brie if you want an elevated taste. Or, to add even more horsey flavor, you can top with horseradish cheddar.
As for other toppings, using a horseradish aioli can help further amp up the zingy factor of your burger, though you can also use garlic aioli for a more savory turn. Caramelized onions will give a rich sweetness that plays exceptionally well with your horseradish. To add even more flavor, caramelize your onions with a splash of whiskey. Sauteed mushrooms will give an earthy taste that plays very well with the zippy root vegetable. You can also mix some fresh herbs into your mayo topping to help bring out a fresh dimension to the otherwise heavy dish. Chives work particularly well. And don't skimp on the mustard. A bit of extra Dijon or brown mustard will really bring it all together.