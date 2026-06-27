Make Unforgettable Burgers: Add A Spoonful Of This Zesty Ingredient To Your Beef

Now that you have your perfectly zippy burger base, you must consider the toppings. After all, burgers are as much about the dressings as they are about the beef patty. So what kind of fixings will make your horseradish burger complete? Let's start with the cheese. While you can absolutely go with basic American or cheddar cheese to top your burger, using another type can help to really bring your sandwich together. Using blue cheese, for example, can add a bit of complexity and a funky flair that pairs really well with both horseradish and beef. You can also use a buttery and mild cheese such as havarti, or even Brie if you want an elevated taste. Or, to add even more horsey flavor, you can top with horseradish cheddar.

As for other toppings, using a horseradish aioli can help further amp up the zingy factor of your burger, though you can also use garlic aioli for a more savory turn. Caramelized onions will give a rich sweetness that plays exceptionally well with your horseradish. To add even more flavor, caramelize your onions with a splash of whiskey. Sauteed mushrooms will give an earthy taste that plays very well with the zippy root vegetable. You can also mix some fresh herbs into your mayo topping to help bring out a fresh dimension to the otherwise heavy dish. Chives work particularly well. And don't skimp on the mustard. A bit of extra Dijon or brown mustard will really bring it all together.