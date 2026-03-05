Add This Bold Condiment To Pot Roast Once, And You Won't Go Back. (Trust Us)

Pot roast is an easy, classic comfort food that cooks low and slow in the crockpot, meaning you can set it, forget it, and have a fully cooked dish in a few hours. It's simple at its core: just chuck roast cooked in liquid until it's fall-apart tender. But there are so many ways to infuse flavor into the meat, from beef stock to onions and red wine. Next time you build this dish though, don't forget horseradish.

Horseradish is a sharp, spicy root vegetable with heat that's similar to mustard and wasabi. You've most likely seen prepared horseradish in the store, which is usually a combination of grated horseradish root (where that spice comes from), plus vinegar for balance and pungency, and salt for added flavor. It's commonly used in cocktail sauce but can work in anything; it can give homemade tuna salad a hint of spice and infuse deviled eggs with bold flavor. A spoonful of horseradish works wonders to balance out the rich, meaty flavor of a tender chuck roast, giving it a sharp, slightly tangy, and spicy contrast. The bite in horseradish comes from a compound called Isothiocyanate; for the most flavor, grate horseradish root fresh rather than buy it pre-grated at the store because the former is when that Isothiocyanate is most noticeable.