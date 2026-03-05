Add This Bold Condiment To Pot Roast Once, And You Won't Go Back. (Trust Us)
Pot roast is an easy, classic comfort food that cooks low and slow in the crockpot, meaning you can set it, forget it, and have a fully cooked dish in a few hours. It's simple at its core: just chuck roast cooked in liquid until it's fall-apart tender. But there are so many ways to infuse flavor into the meat, from beef stock to onions and red wine. Next time you build this dish though, don't forget horseradish.
Horseradish is a sharp, spicy root vegetable with heat that's similar to mustard and wasabi. You've most likely seen prepared horseradish in the store, which is usually a combination of grated horseradish root (where that spice comes from), plus vinegar for balance and pungency, and salt for added flavor. It's commonly used in cocktail sauce but can work in anything; it can give homemade tuna salad a hint of spice and infuse deviled eggs with bold flavor. A spoonful of horseradish works wonders to balance out the rich, meaty flavor of a tender chuck roast, giving it a sharp, slightly tangy, and spicy contrast. The bite in horseradish comes from a compound called Isothiocyanate; for the most flavor, grate horseradish root fresh rather than buy it pre-grated at the store because the former is when that Isothiocyanate is most noticeable.
How to add horseradish to your pot roast
The amount of horseradish you add is crucial because its pungency can quickly overpower a dish. For a three- to four-pound chuck roast, you won't need more than about one-third of a cup of store-bought prepared horseradish, which is in combination with the other elements you're adding to the slow cooker, such as onions and tomato paste. You'll want use about half of that if you're grating the horseradish fresh at home since it will have a stronger flavor. You'll also want to add a little less horseradish than one-third cup if you're keeping the dish super simple with just beef broth and a chuck roast, because the root will be more noticeable with fewer other flavors.
The horseradish should be added into the slow cooker prior to cooking the pot roast (stirred in with the rest of the sauces and aromatics), so its taste has time to marry with the other parts of the dish. If you don't have horseradish or can't find it, you can get away with using a sharp, spicy mustard as substitute, or even some wasabi. Just keep in mind that the flavor profiles are slightly different, so you won't get the exact same result.