The Easy Tip For Pruning Tomato Plants Like A Pro

Are your tomato plants running wild with growth, but you're not seeing a huge output despite the size? Then it may be time to prune those suckers. No, we aren't being facetious or punny; suckers are a part of the tomato plant. They're the branches that form between the main stem and the main branches, and pruning them back can help your plant become stronger and healthier. Pruning them like a pro is actually quite easy. It just involves knowing when — and where — to prune.

You should start pruning as soon as the first flowers appear on the plant, which usually happens in late June or early July. To prune suckers, either pinch them close to the stem, or use scissors or pruners to remove them as close to the stem as you can. You should leave the first sucker below the lowest flower or fruit cluster. It's the strongest one on the plant and should be left so it can grow and produce fruit as a second stem.

Continue to prune like this every 10 to 14 days, but stop about one or two weeks before a predicted fruit harvest; this gives the plant time to produce a canopy that protects the fruit from the sun. Be sure to avoid pruning while wet (a common tomato pruning mistake); it can spread fungal spores.