How Much Sunlight Do Strawberry Plants Actually Need?

If you've got your heart set on a big crop of sweet strawberries this year, then there are a few factors you'll need to get right first — and sunlight may just be the most important one. These are sun-loving plants that generally need around six to eight hours of sunlight every day. Without that amount of sun, the plants will still grow, but they won't produce as many berries nor will the berries they produce be quite as sweet.

The good news is that these are quite adaptable plants, so it doesn't matter whether you're growing strawberries in the garden or a pot or a hanging basket. If you're growing them in your garden, plant them in a location that gets full sun for most of the day. Container-grown plants are a little easier, as they can be moved around to take advantage of changing light conditions. It's also worth remembering that sunlight isn't the only factor that will eventually affect your harvest — well-draining soil, consistent watering, and proper spacing all play a role too. While a sunny location is important, it won't make up for other issues like soggy roots or overcrowding.