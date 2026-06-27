How Much Sunlight Do Strawberry Plants Actually Need?
If you've got your heart set on a big crop of sweet strawberries this year, then there are a few factors you'll need to get right first — and sunlight may just be the most important one. These are sun-loving plants that generally need around six to eight hours of sunlight every day. Without that amount of sun, the plants will still grow, but they won't produce as many berries nor will the berries they produce be quite as sweet.
The good news is that these are quite adaptable plants, so it doesn't matter whether you're growing strawberries in the garden or a pot or a hanging basket. If you're growing them in your garden, plant them in a location that gets full sun for most of the day. Container-grown plants are a little easier, as they can be moved around to take advantage of changing light conditions. It's also worth remembering that sunlight isn't the only factor that will eventually affect your harvest — well-draining soil, consistent watering, and proper spacing all play a role too. While a sunny location is important, it won't make up for other issues like soggy roots or overcrowding.
More sunlight means sweeter strawberries
Those six to eight hours of direct sun aren't just about keeping the plants alive. All that sun exposure will also noticeably impact the actual fruit the plants produce. Because the sunlight is what strawberries use to fuel growth and fruit production, plants that grow in brighter conditions will produce larger harvests than those kept in shade. Those berries are also likely to develop a better color and more sweetness than berries that didn't get as much sun.
However, there are some considerations to bear in mind: Intense afternoon sun in hot climates can be stressful for plants, particularly plants in containers. So if you live in a very hot part of the world, then a little afternoon shade may be beneficial. You can either move pots around or use shade cloth.
Whether you're growing strawberries this year for general snacking, to make jam, or to use fresh strawberries in homemade ice cream, it's imperative that you optimize their sun exposure if you want the biggest and sweetest berries possible. And while the berries themselves are the main attraction, you can also eat strawberry leaves, so don't skip out on enjoying every part of the fruit throughout the summer season.