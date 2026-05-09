What To Know Before You Try Eating Strawberry Leaves

When you're just the foliage crown above a fruit that's as gorgeous and bright as the strawberry, it's understandable you'd get overlooked. But those leafy tops on strawberries are not only edible, they're loaded with vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, iron, and magnesium, so they are definitely worth saving. From experience, they taste like how you'd expect a leaf to taste. Unlike the fruit they are attached to, strawberry leaves are much more herby and even quite bitter, but those grassy notes work well if you know where to put them.

The texture is where people balk. Strawberry leaves are a little hairy, coarse, fuzzy, and can be quite tough, so you probably don't want to just pluck them from the fruit and eat them as is. It's much more appealing to treat them as part of a bigger dish. Blending or chopping them very finely is key to make them more palatable. Heat can also do a good job of softening both that texture and bitter flavor. Once you understand how to use them, this will become one of those strawberry hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, because what was destined for the compost yesterday suddenly has a place in your meals — and it's good for you to boot.