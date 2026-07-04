Forget Taco Seasoning — Add A Packet Of These 12 Blends For Better Ground Beef

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On its own, ground beef can be a little plain — especially if you buy a variety that's lower in fat, meaning it doesn't have those rich juices flowing that give it flavor. Don't make the mistake of under-seasoning your beef. Whether you're shaping it into burger patties or cooking it to serve over pasta or veggies, you should always add a little more flavor to your ground beef. But, next time you reach for that typical taco seasoning packet, consider swapping it for another kind of spice blend that brings a whole new flavor profile.

Burger patties can benefit from almost any kind of seasoning, as long as the toppings complement the flavors. Infuse them with a twist on steakhouse seasoning, a classic ranch seasoning, or even a Korean-inspired spice blend to build something unique. If you're using ground beef as the base of a hearty pasta or chili dish, pretty much any kind of seasoning packet spices things up with ease. The bottom line: taco seasoning is great, but it's just one of many ways to build more flavor in a dish.