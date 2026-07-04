Forget Taco Seasoning — Add A Packet Of These 12 Blends For Better Ground Beef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
On its own, ground beef can be a little plain — especially if you buy a variety that's lower in fat, meaning it doesn't have those rich juices flowing that give it flavor. Don't make the mistake of under-seasoning your beef. Whether you're shaping it into burger patties or cooking it to serve over pasta or veggies, you should always add a little more flavor to your ground beef. But, next time you reach for that typical taco seasoning packet, consider swapping it for another kind of spice blend that brings a whole new flavor profile.
Burger patties can benefit from almost any kind of seasoning, as long as the toppings complement the flavors. Infuse them with a twist on steakhouse seasoning, a classic ranch seasoning, or even a Korean-inspired spice blend to build something unique. If you're using ground beef as the base of a hearty pasta or chili dish, pretty much any kind of seasoning packet spices things up with ease. The bottom line: taco seasoning is great, but it's just one of many ways to build more flavor in a dish.
McCormick Grill Mates Brazilian Steakhouse Seasoning Mix
Typical steak seasoning might include flavors such as onion and garlic, but the McCormick Grill Mates Brazilian Steakhouse Seasoning Mix brings even more flavor to the table with herbs and spices such as cilantro and thyme, plus red and black peppers for a little heat — no marinade required. It's perfect if you want to make a steakhouse-style burger, but with a little more oomph to it.
McCormick Greek Style Gyro Seasoning & Sauce Duo
Beef gyros are delicious, so why not build a gyro-inspired beef burger? The McCormick Greek Style Gyro Seasoning & Sauce Duo combines the flavors of garlic, onion, oregano, and black pepper, plus other bold flavors such as lemon peel and dill, to create a spice blend that easily boosts your ground beef. Add the beef to a pita, and use the additional seasoning packet with Greek yogurt to create a quick and easy tzatziki.
Guinness Shepherd's Pie Seasoning Mix
If you've ever wanted to make a homemade shepherd's pie but weren't sure where to start, you could definitely use the Guinness Shepherd's Pie Seasoning Mix. It contains powdered Guinness to give a layer of depth to the dish that you don't get from just adding the seasonings in your pantry. This also includes tomato powder, parsley, and black pepper to fully take care of the seasoning part of this cozy meal.
McCormick Beef Stroganoff Sauce Seasoning Mix
Beef stroganoff is a classic, hearty pasta dish, and using the McCormick Beef Stroganoff Sauce Seasoning Mix makes it that much easier to get that rich stroganoff flavor. The packet contains the true flavors of stroganoff, such as powdered buttermilk, mushroom powder, and white pepper. It also contains flour, so when coupled with the fat drippings of the beef, it thickens up the dish nicely.
McCormick Sloppy Joes Seasoning Mix
Sloppy Joes are the perfect weeknight dish to whip up quickly — all you need is sauce, beef, buns, and to make it even easier, a packet of McCormick Sloppy Joes Seasoning Mix. Paprika, chili pepper, and red bell pepper are already in the seasoning packet, so it's even easier to bring this dish to life.
Great Value Fajita Seasoning Mix
Skip the taco seasoning, but don't skip the fajita seasoning. The Great Value Fajita Seasoning Mix has mild spice and is a great way to add flavor if you want to whip up some fajitas with ground beef and peppers, but it also makes a great seasoning blend for a fajita-inspired beef pasta dish. It contains seasonings such as paprika and salt, plus a little soy sauce for an umami punch.
McCormick Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix
Beef and broccoli is typically made with steak, but who says it can't be done with ground beef? The McCormick Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix includes the flavors of brown sugar, sesame oil, onion, and ginger to get that classic beef and broccoli taste without all the chopping or dicing. Serve it over rice for a simple weeknight meal.
McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix
Chili is a simple, hearty dish, but it contains a lot of moving parts: onion, tomatoes, peppers, and often a long list of herbs and seasonings. You can cut out some of that work by tossing in a packet of McCormick Chili Seasoning Mix in place of those herbs and spices you'd otherwise have to measure. The packet includes spices such as chili pepper and cumin for just the right amount of heat.
McCormick Korean BBQ Seasoning Mix
For something a little more unique, try adding McCormick Korean BBQ Seasoning Mix. This is a great addition to ground beef if you plan to pair it with Asian-inspired flavors. Make ground beef lettuce wraps with a soy sauce-based glaze and some kimchi; build Korean-style burgers by adding this seasoning blend right into the patties; or add ground beef over guksu (Korean noodles) in broth.
Lipton Onion Recipe Soup & Dip Mix
Instead of making beef-based French onion soup, try making French onion soup-style beef. Add a packet of the Lipton Onion Recipe Soup & Dip Mix to a pound of ground beef, then serve it over a basic cream sauce and some pasta for a different twist on a French onion-inspired dinner.
Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing and Recipe Mix
Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing and Recipe Mix is a classic that everyone knows and loves. This store-bought seasoning blend is the perfect addition to burgers because the iconic seasoning blend pairs perfectly with just about any burger topping. It's tangy, salty, and an easy way to build flavor, yet keep the profile familiar.
Spanglish Asadero Birria Seasoning
Beef birria is often a part of tacos, but skip the slow-cooked shredded beef in favor of tossing a packet of the Spanglish Asadero Birria Seasoning into some ground beef. Sure, you can still make tacos out of this, but it adds more robust flavor than just your typical packet of taco seasoning and makes up for those smoky, dried peppers you'd otherwise spend time preparing.