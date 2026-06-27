The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Commercial Jingle You Haven't Thought About In Years

Some classic fast food commercials are worth a periodic re-watch. Sure, they may get a catchy jingle stuck in your head for a few days, but the nostalgic rush is worth it. One of these old favorites — from 2009 — involves a singing plastic fish (in the style of Big Mouth Billy Bass) designed to spark interest in McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

The 30-second commercial opens with a bearded man sitting in a garage. To his right are a McDonald's bag and soft drink; he holds a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. As he brings the sandwich to his mouth, a beat starts to play, and a blue fish mounted to the wall turns its head to the camera, singing, "Give me back that Filet-O-Fish/Give me that fish." The man continues eating his sandwich in silence, unfazed. A friend enters the garage, holding a drill, notices the fish (who is now singing about being stuck to a wall), and slowly looks between the first man and the fish. The fish stops singing for a few beats, locking eyes with the second man, before signing off with a melodic, "Ahhhh!" and falling silent.

If you've seen this commercial, no doubt the "Give me back that Filet-O-Fish" tune springs to mind as soon as you see the lyrics. As one commenter on YouTube wrote: "This song has been stuck in my head since I was 8."