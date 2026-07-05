This Canned Soup Is Your Secret To Flavor-Rich, 1950s-Style Sloppy Joes

When you're in the mood to dish out a bit of nostalgia for dinner, nothing hits the spot quite like a good old sloppy Joe. The slight sweetness of the brown sugar in the sauce paired with the tang of tomato and a savory hint of onion allows ground beef to shine. While many of today's sloppy Joe recipes call for ketchup, the old-school versions called for a can of condensed tomato soup instead. Keeping canned tomato soup in your pantry has you in good company, by the way — Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, always keeps it at the ready.

Adding canned tomato soup to your sloppy Joe recipe is pretty simple. You'll want to be sure to use the soup straight from the can, as mixing it with water or milk (as the can recommends if you're going to actually make soup) will add far too much liquid to your recipe. If you prefer your sloppy Joes on the sweeter side (and you're using condensed tomato soup instead of ketchup to add tomato flavor), you might want to increase the amount of brown sugar you add, as you're going to miss some of the sugar that comes from the ketchup. Of course, you'll want to be sure to taste as you go while you get the recipe just right — and don't forget to keep track of your measurements so you can nail your tomato soup sloppy Joes again next time.