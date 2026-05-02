Top-Tier Tender Pork Chops Aren't Made In Your Oven Or Slow Cooker
When you're trying to make the perfect pork chop, the cherry on top is its succulence — no one wants dry, chewy meat. But surprisingly, the perfect outcome is not made in an oven or slow cooker. All you need is a pressure cooker or an Instant Pot (which also functions as an electric pressure cooker) for a juicy piece, and you might just realize that you've been cooking pork chops wrong this entire time. Even a cheap batch of meat will feel luxurious with this method. This is due to the high pressure and temperature the meat is exposed to in the cooker, which results in a softer mouthful. Once you turn on the appliance with the pork chops contained, the steam is then locked in airtight, adding to the pressure inside the pot. This helps speed up the collagen breakdown, which creates a more tender and flavorful pork chop. It also helps avoid drying out the meat, as it remains moist the entire time, so the juices are intact.
Another merit to using a pressure cooker for pork chops is how quick it is, especially when compared to an oven and most especially a slow cooker. Cooking using a slow cooker evidently takes some time, which may result in the meat losing moisture and becoming smaller. Meanwhile, cooking in an oven can result in two unsatisfactory outcomes: high temperatures can cause an undercooked interior, while low temperatures can lack that satisfying crust on the exterior, making pressure cookers an effortless way to achieve the perfect tender pork chop.
How to make melt-in-your-mouth pork chops in a pressure cooker
Boneless pork chops should always be your second choice, as bone in provides more flavor and juiciness due to the extra fat found in them. Pieces that are an inch thick are more ideal than thinner ones to avoid overcooking. You'd of course want to add your preferred seasoning, though smothering pork chops with aromatic ingredients doesn't sound bad either.
Before the real cooking actually starts, it's a good idea to sear the meat on each side for a flavor boost. You can do it in an Instant Pot by putting on the sauté function, or use a pan for a quick sear. You don't want to forget about deglazing by tossing in the broth, as pressure cookers require liquids to create steam. Once you're all set to cook, the sweet spot for a tender finish is five minutes, but you'll need to adjust the time in some cases. For instance, working with frozen pork chops will require double the amount of time. Do a 10-minute natural release in the pressure cooker afterward to achieve a more tender bite.
Here's a quick tip: If you're trying to cook several pork chops together, it would be better if they're all the same size for a more uniformed batch. Otherwise, you'll need to cook them separately if you want a more consistent outcome. But overall, it's that easy to cook a top-tier tender pork chop in a pressure cooker, and you don't have to do a lot of preparation or effort for it.