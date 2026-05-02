Top-Tier Tender Pork Chops Aren't Made In Your Oven Or Slow Cooker

When you're trying to make the perfect pork chop, the cherry on top is its succulence — no one wants dry, chewy meat. But surprisingly, the perfect outcome is not made in an oven or slow cooker. All you need is a pressure cooker or an Instant Pot (which also functions as an electric pressure cooker) for a juicy piece, and you might just realize that you've been cooking pork chops wrong this entire time. Even a cheap batch of meat will feel luxurious with this method. This is due to the high pressure and temperature the meat is exposed to in the cooker, which results in a softer mouthful. Once you turn on the appliance with the pork chops contained, the steam is then locked in airtight, adding to the pressure inside the pot. This helps speed up the collagen breakdown, which creates a more tender and flavorful pork chop. It also helps avoid drying out the meat, as it remains moist the entire time, so the juices are intact.

Another merit to using a pressure cooker for pork chops is how quick it is, especially when compared to an oven and most especially a slow cooker. Cooking using a slow cooker evidently takes some time, which may result in the meat losing moisture and becoming smaller. Meanwhile, cooking in an oven can result in two unsatisfactory outcomes: high temperatures can cause an undercooked interior, while low temperatures can lack that satisfying crust on the exterior, making pressure cookers an effortless way to achieve the perfect tender pork chop.