Does Aldi Sell Liquor? What You Need To Know Before Shopping

Aldi is beloved amongst shoppers for its selection of many wallet-friendly in-house brands that are cult worthy enough to keep customers coming back again and again. But that doesn't mean every type of item from the store with German roots is available everywhere you shop. Customers often wonder if you can buy alcohol at Aldi. That answer isn't exactly straightforward. Yes, you can get wine and beer at a number of Aldi locations all over the world, but unfortunately this isn't the case when it comes to liquor. However, that doesn't mean Aldi doesn't sell liquor. It all depends on your country.

On the Aldi website for the U.S., the chain specifically states that it does not sell liquor. Aldi does clarify that it offers a selection of beer and wine at some of its locations, but the sale of these types of beverages is dependent on the state and municipality. Unfortunately, because selling hard liquor is subject to different types of laws then beer and wine, and each state has its own laws about alcohol sales, Aldi skips selling liquor in the U.S. altogether.