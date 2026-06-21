Does Aldi Sell Liquor? What You Need To Know Before Shopping
Aldi is beloved amongst shoppers for its selection of many wallet-friendly in-house brands that are cult worthy enough to keep customers coming back again and again. But that doesn't mean every type of item from the store with German roots is available everywhere you shop. Customers often wonder if you can buy alcohol at Aldi. That answer isn't exactly straightforward. Yes, you can get wine and beer at a number of Aldi locations all over the world, but unfortunately this isn't the case when it comes to liquor. However, that doesn't mean Aldi doesn't sell liquor. It all depends on your country.
On the Aldi website for the U.S., the chain specifically states that it does not sell liquor. Aldi does clarify that it offers a selection of beer and wine at some of its locations, but the sale of these types of beverages is dependent on the state and municipality. Unfortunately, because selling hard liquor is subject to different types of laws then beer and wine, and each state has its own laws about alcohol sales, Aldi skips selling liquor in the U.S. altogether.
Where you can get liquor at Aldi
If you're located outside of the U.S., the alcohol offerings, particularly liquor, are much different due to very different laws. At European locations, you're likely to see shelves and shelves of private-label Aldi wine, beer, and liquor. Aldi in Australia, for example, offers a dozen kinds of liquor. The broad selection includes brands of vodka, gin, and bourbon that Americans can't get their hands on. This also includes Aldi's highly regarded blended Scotch whisky, Highland Black. This award-winning whisky was launched in the early 2000s, but there are still no plans for it to become available in U.S. Aldi locations (unless laws change).
If you're lucky enough to be in a state where Aldi does sell highly awarded wines and beer, it's worth trying these in the absence of liquor. Notably, most are at the incredible price points Aldi is known for. For example, the recent wine of the year recipient was Aldi's Elliot Cooper Chardonnay, which sells for under $10. For now, we'll hold out hope that liquor will someday make it to U.S. shores.