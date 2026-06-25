Steal Omaha Steaks' Beef Seasoning Tip For Ultra Flavorful Steak Crust

"There are two ideal windows: Either season the steak immediately before it hits the pan or grill, or season it at least 30 minutes — and up to 24 hours — in advance," Mark Trimble told us. This gives the salt enough chance to bring out the steak's natural moisture — a reaction that's needed if you want a satisfying sear — while providing ample leeway for the steak to soak it up again. The dry brining process, which makes a whole lot of difference for the meat, will also give it a nice, tender bite while maintaining a flavorful crisp, as salt can cause muscle fibers to weaken, allowing protein to degrade.

After dry brining, Trimble recommends doing a high-heat cast-iron sear to really seal the deal. "When that perfectly dry, seasoned steak hits a smoking-hot cast-iron skillet, the Maillard reaction kicks in immediately, creating a rich, deeply caramelized crust while locking in the steak's natural juices," he said. More specifically, high heat is around 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

To get an even finish, make sure to apply pressure onto the steak as it hits the pan. You can let the high heat do its magic for one to three minutes, and then flip it, making sure to do the same thing on the opposite side. To amp up the crispiness, you can even transfer the meat into a broiler after spreading plenty of butter on the exterior. And all that's left to do is enjoy and savor the sophisticated textures that swirl on your tongue.