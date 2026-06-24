Order This McDonald's Combo For Big Mac Fries Loaded With Toppings

Big Mac fries (which might end up becoming your new favorite meal) are as customizable as you want to make them. The fries can be ordered well done if you want them extra crispy, and you can always ask for them without salt. (Insider tip: Ordering fries without salt practically guarantees they'll be made fresh to order.) Neither one will cost you extra money, but you might have to wait a little longer to get your food.

The Big Mac portion of this hack is equally customizable. If you don't like the Big Mac sauce, simply ask to swap it out for ketchup and mustard (or ask for packs of these sauces and add them to the Big Mac sauce if you like all three). You can also order extra cheese, no onions, no pickles, or no lettuce.

If you think this McDonald's secret menu item sounds delicious but don't want to give up the buns, simply reverse this hack. Once you get your food, add those fries to the Big Mac in-between the burger patties and the buns. To really take this version to the next level, ask for the bun steamed. McDonald's steams the buns on its Filet-O-Fish sandwich, which is what makes them softer and fluffier than the buns on other sandwiches. But you can ask for any item's buns to be steamed, making them tastier than normal. And in case you haven't already guessed, this is another trick that helps ensure your burger is made fresh to order.