Not Just Whiskey Or Coffee: Cowboys Swigged This Forgotten Drink In The Old West

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Contrary to what you might see in movies or on TV, cowboys were not always tossing back only coffee or whiskey (though they certainly consumed plenty of whiskey and ordered it in "fingers.") Another beverage that was popular in the gunslinging days of the Old West was sarsaparilla, a non-alcoholic drink made from the dried roots of several types of Smilax plants. If you've heard of it, you might have heard it mispronounced as "sasparilla." This drink, often served in brown glass bottles, experienced its heyday among settlers and travelers during westward expansion, but Native Americans had been making a medicinal drink based on the Smilax plant since at least the 1400s.

Sarsaparilla's popularity among cowboys likely rested on the fact that it covered a lot of bases. With its fragrant aroma and spicy sweet (though somewhat bitter and medicinal) flavor, it was a common thirst quencher, but it was also a "jack of all trades" sort of health tonic. The Smilax root was thought to increase one's overall vigor and cure everything from digestive issues to sexually transmitted infections and even tuberculosis — common threats during the time and place of the American cowboy. Needless to say, those health promises were overselling sarsaparilla, but the beverage seemed to keep the bellyaching at bay.