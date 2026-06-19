Here's The Average Lifespan Of A Slow Cooker

Slow cookers remain an American household staple. After all, you can basically use them for anything, including a homemade cheese fondue. However, even the best slow cookers money can buy will reach the end of their lifespan at one point or another. It's just inevitable. But on the bright side, they can last for around 6 to 10 years, and depending on usage and care, they might last longer. Sometimes they can give you clear signs that it's time to buy a new one — before it reaches its average lifespan — but sometimes issues can slowly creep in.

A telltale sign that it's time for an upgrade is that your slow cooker isn't performing as well as it used to, particularly if it's not heating your food efficiently anymore. Pay attention to how well the lid closes, too, as it can warp over time, resulting in uneven cooking or chewy meat, even after leaving it to cook for a long time. However, there's nothing wrong with wanting shiny, new equipment with the latest features, especially if you have a decade-old model. So there's no harm in upgrading before it completely breaks down. If you want to save a couple of bucks and keep yours as good as new for a long time, you can definitely try to improve its longevity with several easy tips.