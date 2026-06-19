Here's The Average Lifespan Of A Slow Cooker
Slow cookers remain an American household staple. After all, you can basically use them for anything, including a homemade cheese fondue. However, even the best slow cookers money can buy will reach the end of their lifespan at one point or another. It's just inevitable. But on the bright side, they can last for around 6 to 10 years, and depending on usage and care, they might last longer. Sometimes they can give you clear signs that it's time to buy a new one — before it reaches its average lifespan — but sometimes issues can slowly creep in.
A telltale sign that it's time for an upgrade is that your slow cooker isn't performing as well as it used to, particularly if it's not heating your food efficiently anymore. Pay attention to how well the lid closes, too, as it can warp over time, resulting in uneven cooking or chewy meat, even after leaving it to cook for a long time. However, there's nothing wrong with wanting shiny, new equipment with the latest features, especially if you have a decade-old model. So there's no harm in upgrading before it completely breaks down. If you want to save a couple of bucks and keep yours as good as new for a long time, you can definitely try to improve its longevity with several easy tips.
How to make your slow cooker last longer
Like a lot of kitchen appliances, frequently cleaning your slow cooker is a must — but how you clean it also matters. A gentle cleaning solution and tools are all you need, as anything abrasive can damage the stoneware. Even if there's any stubborn food debris, put the steel wool down. It will do more harm than good. Instead, try making your own solution of warm water and baking soda, and allow the stoneware to sit in this combination. Depending on how stubborn it is, you might even want to leave the stoneware to soak overnight.
Handwashing can also contribute to a longer lifespan. While you can toss some models into the dishwasher, there's a tendency for the nonstick to deteriorate faster. Avoid cracking the pot, too, which usually happens from abrupt temperature shifts — something you should know before putting cold water in your slow cooker. The idea is similar to avoiding washing a hot mug with cold water and instead letting it reach room temperature first. Overall, while appliances don't last forever, taking good care of them will ensure better longevity. And who knows, your slow cooker might even be a kitchen staple for more than 10 years.