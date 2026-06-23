Recreate The Most Expensive Sandwich In The World For A Fraction Of The Price

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The restaurant industry is always looking for ways to justify higher prices and attract patrons with deeper pockets. Some places use gimmicks like a sundae with a diamond ring on the side. Others rely on expensive ingredients — like gold flakes — for looks or for more complex taste experiences. The Quintessential Grilled Cheese at Serendipity 3 is the latter, and it earned the New York restaurant the Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich. The good news is that while you may not be able to duplicate it exactly, you can make your own version at a fraction of the $214 price tag.

Before recreating this opulent golden delicacy, you should know exactly what's in the sandwich that requires a 48-hour advance request so the staff can round up all the ingredients. It starts with a sparkling-wine-and-gold-flake-infused French bread made from scratch using Dom Perignon Champagne, which retails for around $250. The outside surfaces of the bread are brushed with white truffle oil and gold flakes, while the inside of the bread is slathered with white truffle butter, which, you guessed it, also uses gold flakes.

The cheese in Serendipity 3's sandwich is possibly as rare as it gets: caciocavallo podolico. The cheese is aged in a cave and comes from a limited group of free-range, grass-fed Italian cows that split their time between the high and low altitudes of central Italy. It should be no surprise to hear that it sells online for $53 a pound. Your plate also gets a side of South African lobster tomato bisque. The sandwich is a prime example of excess and scarcity but thankfully, you can get close to it for much less than the Serendipity 3 experience.