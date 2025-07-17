The $9.85 Million Ice Cream Sundae You Can Easily Recreate At Home For A Fraction Of The Price

In the world of expectedly exorbitant menu items, the typical tab inflators are the usual suspects: things like Kobe beef, white and black truffles, and saffron. Fish eggs merit quite the markup, too, which is why it's best to skip the caviar at restaurants and enjoy it at home, instead. These are actual foodstuffs that you're paying to, you know, eat. But in the world of unexpectedly exorbitant menu items, wild prices are typically due to some other attention grab. And this very kind of stunt is precisely what has allowed Arnaud's restaurant in New Orleans to price an enhanced Strawberries Arnaud at nearly $10 million.

Strawberries Arnaud is the light, lovely combination of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, port wine sauce, and the titular fruit. A standard version appears on the restaurant's regular dessert menu for $12. The "main ingredient" in the modest upgrade is, as you've probably gleaned by now, a 10.06 carat diamond ring. This particular ring was harvested from M.S. Rau, a fine art, antique, and jewelry dealer in the French Quarter. Costco has been known to carry the occasional similarly sized bauble for the relative bargain of $420K, should you be looking for a dupe. And you can recreate the sundae itself for even less cash, too.