A Tub Of Cream Cheese And This Canned Staple Are All You Need For An Easy Party Dip

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Dips are one of those classic party snacks that will always be a hit — whether you're making a favorite old-school rendition like Port wine cheese balls or a tasty Buffalo chicken dip, there are a ton of crowd-pleasing variations. Plus, they're arguably some of the easiest dishes to throw together in a time crunch. So, if you're looking for a recipe with minimal ingredients, chili cheese dip is the way to go. Requiring only canned chili, a tub or block of cream cheese, and a handful of shredded cheese, this simple yet decadent dip is perfect for all your future gatherings.

Not only is it easy to assemble — unlike ugly dip, which requires lots of chopping and preparation — but it also showcases a delicious combination of flavors. The piquant canned chili is beautifully balanced by the rich cream cheese, resulting in a wonderfully melty and tangy bite. There are many tasty store-bought canned chili brands available to use for your dip, though we're partial to Dollar General's Clover Valley brand made with pork and beans. But really, you've got all kinds of options at your disposal, including chili with beans or without, with beef, or with different spice levels. Simply spread a container's worth of softened cream cheese in a microwave-safe baking dish, top with a layer of canned chili, and finish it off with a generous sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese. It'll take between two and four minutes in the microwave to heat up and be dip-ready.