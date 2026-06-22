These 7 Costco Patio Furniture Sets Will Transform Your Outdoor Dining Space
Costco has always been the place to go when you're looking for great deals on bulk food items, but there's more to the retailer than huge packages of food sold at low prices. It's also a pretty fantastic place to shop for furniture — and, in particular, for your backyard. If you're looking to jazz up your patio space just in time for summer, you're in luck. There are some highly reviewed patio furniture sets from Costco that could potentially change the whole vibe of your outdoor space.
The perfect patio furniture really sets the scene for your whole backyard, considering it's pretty much an outdoor living room. They're great for anything from hosting large parties to simply eating outside with your family. Plus, since Costco is such a versatile store, you could also shop for some stylish garden decor while you're at it. It's truly a one-stop shop. Here are seven patio furniture sets from the store that will, without a doubt, transform your outdoor dining areas.
SunVilla Hudson 8-piece Fire Outdoor Patio Sectional Seating Set
The SunVilla Hudson 8-piece Fire Outdoor Patio Sectional Seating Set is quite the setup. First of all, it's huge, making it a good option if you're looking to seat five or six people. It comes with two corner chairs and three armless ones (plus two ottomans, which could double as seats). To bring the whole vibe together, though, is a rust-resistant fire table. Imagine cool summer nights with that baby fired up and surrounded by all your friends. Plus, this $2,700 set is a part of Costco Direct, which offers perks for bigger-ticket items.
MoDe Sansville 6-piece Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Set
For $2,200, the MoDe Sansville 6-piece Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Set comes with a lot of parts, and they're all gorgeous. It's a perfect spot for sitting outside in ultimate comfort, as it includes two lounge chairs, one sofa, and two pillows. There's also a full coffee table, as well as two cushioned ottomans. According to the reviews, all of which are 5 stars, the set is extremely comfy and sturdy.
SunVilla Charme 3-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Sometimes less is more, and just as stylish — which is certainly the case with this charming outdoor set by SunVilla. The Charme 3-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set is simple, chic, and perfect for two people to relax and enjoy a beverage or meal outside. The set costs $850 and includes a round dining table and two woven chairs with cushions.
Otta Outdoor Laurel 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set
Another fantastic furniture set option from Costco is the Otta Outdoor Laurel 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set for $2,600. This one also comes with a beautiful coffee table, a sofa, and two chairs. And even better? It comes fully assembled. Customers have also left only 5-star reviews of this gorgeous set.
SunVilla Bernard 6-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set
The SunVilla Bernard 6-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set is a special one, as it has an overwhelming amount of glowing reviews. Those who have bought the set say that it's solid and heavy, so it can withstand harsh weather, and the fabric seems very durable. For $2,680, it includes a sofa, two ottomans, a coffee table, and two fun swivel chairs!
Grand Leisure Lansing 3-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set with Deep Cushions
Here's another set from Costco that's perfect for two: the Grand Leisure Lansing 3-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set with Deep Cushions. Like the previous option, it has a bunch of positive reviews. The seats are apparently quite large and this set comes with a cute little aluminum side table. For $1,000, it offers grand leisure, indeed.
SunVilla Anchor 9-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Folding Chairs
Perhaps you're looking for a furniture set meant not necessarily for lounging, but for dining. In that case, take a look at the SunVilla Anchor 9-piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Folding Chairs, which seats eight people for $1,800. Should you need to set it aside when not in use, the chairs are director style and fold up for easy storage. Their sling fabric is also elegant and comfortable, and reviews say the set's sturdy and easy to clean.