This Old-School BBQ Sauce Brand Has Been A Southern Favorite Since 1935

When you walk into a grocery store these days, you're typically faced with a wall of barbecue sauce options of varying quality. But there's one brand that many Southerners are particularly devoted to. Mrs. Griffin's Barbecue Sauce has been around for over 90 years, making it one of the oldest barbecue sauces in America. The sauce combines mustard, tomato paste, vinegar, and spices that include turmeric and garlic powder.

Mrs. Griffin's started as a home recipe in Georgia. Founder Mangham Edward Griffin, who was born in 1899, worked with his father catering barbecues. Some customers preferred a mustard-based barbecue sauce, more popular east of Georgia, and others west of the state liked a ketchup-based taste, so Griffin created a sauce that mixed both condiments. The legend is that Griffin named the sauce after his wife because he was convinced a woman's name would help it sell better. Whether it was the name or the distinctive flavor that helped it, the sauce became popular enough that by 1949, Griffin had built a production facility in downtown Macon, Georgia. The company remains there to this day.