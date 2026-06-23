What's The Average Shelf Life Of Gin?

Gin doesn't age like a fine wine, getting better and better with time as it sits on your shelf. As long as it hasn't been opened, it should taste like it's supposed to when you finally break the seal, but as soon as you do, a process called oxidation begins to occur. The key to an open bottle's decline is oxygen. Once opened, the liquid comes in contact with the air and oxidation begins. The process slowly breaks down the botanical aromas and distinct flavors over the next couple of years. Warmer temperatures and direct sunlight speed up the process, which is why storing gin properly is important. That doesn't mean that storing gin in the fridge or freezer will stop the oxidation, but doing so will slow the process down. Plus, you'll have a nice cold gin for your next gin and tonic.

The oxidation process happens with all gins once they've been opened, but the kind of gin you have on your hands actually makes a bit of a difference. The botanicals used to flavor the gin and the distillation process used to make it affect how quickly the flavor can fade. Gins are made from a base of neutral spirit and are then flavored with different ingredients, ranging from light and citrusy to bold and spicy. After they've been opened and exposed to oxygen, those bold and spicy gins will hold up better against the oxidation process. They will still lose flavor over time, but not as quickly as those made with lighter botanicals. Keep that in mind when you store your gin.