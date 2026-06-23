Forget Steamed Green Beans: Cook Them This Way For Better Flavor And Texture

Let's be honest: sometimes green vegetables can be pretty boring. Maybe it's just a matter of convenience or the basic need to get vegetables in the diet without much effort, but too often veggies are just an afterthought. Steam them, microwave them in a bag, or throw them in a pot of hot, boiling water with a touch of salt and call it a day. But there's no reason you can't be just as creative with veggies as you are with any other side dish.

To that point, green beans are a vegetable that absolutely beg for creativity. Sure, green beans can be boiled, steamed in a microwave bag, or simply sauteed with garlic and clarified butter (the best kind of butter for sauteing veggies) in a hot pan. But there are so many other ways to add flavor without sacrificing this tasty vegetable's nutritional value. Roasting the beans is one great option, but another excellent way to cook them is by broiling them to add a smoky and charred flavor.

This process is actually quite simple. You just need to toss the beans with oil and salt, spread them on a baking sheet, and place that under the broiler for around a couple of minutes. Make sure to flip them halfway through and broil for another couple of minutes so they are evenly blistered, charred, and slightly crispy (but not burnt).