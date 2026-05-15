Forget Melting Cabbage: Cook It This Way For Better Flavor And Texture

If you don't love cabbage, chances are you just haven't had it cooked to your liking yet. It's a vegetable that is as healthy and delicious as it is versatile, but some of the ways it gets cooked leaves much to be desired. Boiled cabbage, for instance, is something we can certainly do without, so creative cooks have developed better ways to prepare it, like using the melting technique for an upgrade. Melting refers to a technique in which you braise the vegetable, in this case cabbage, in a flavorful broth until all the liquid is gone, then continue to cook it until it caramelizes. While the result is good, there is another method that you might find is even better — grilling. This method is quicker and easier, and it is an excellent way to get better flavor and incredible texture from cooked cabbage.

Cabbage typically sweetens as it cooks, and the grill will add some smokiness to it, turning a slice of cabbage into a flavorful steak without too many ingredients. Grilling will also keep the cabbage tender yet crisp and firm, whereas melting can make it soft and watery. To grill, you'll want to coat the surface in oil, season with salt and pepper, and grill for up to 10 minutes per side. In comparison, melting requires you to sear the cabbage first, saute aromatics, and simmer everything in a broth, all of which can take up to an hour. Additionally, while salt and pepper will let the full flavor of the cabbage shine, you can play with the seasonings to build your own profile. Whether you go for simple or complex, you'll wind up with a dish that works beautifully as a hearty side but is strong enough to hold its own as the main course.