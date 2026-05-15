Forget Melting Cabbage: Cook It This Way For Better Flavor And Texture
If you don't love cabbage, chances are you just haven't had it cooked to your liking yet. It's a vegetable that is as healthy and delicious as it is versatile, but some of the ways it gets cooked leaves much to be desired. Boiled cabbage, for instance, is something we can certainly do without, so creative cooks have developed better ways to prepare it, like using the melting technique for an upgrade. Melting refers to a technique in which you braise the vegetable, in this case cabbage, in a flavorful broth until all the liquid is gone, then continue to cook it until it caramelizes. While the result is good, there is another method that you might find is even better — grilling. This method is quicker and easier, and it is an excellent way to get better flavor and incredible texture from cooked cabbage.
Cabbage typically sweetens as it cooks, and the grill will add some smokiness to it, turning a slice of cabbage into a flavorful steak without too many ingredients. Grilling will also keep the cabbage tender yet crisp and firm, whereas melting can make it soft and watery. To grill, you'll want to coat the surface in oil, season with salt and pepper, and grill for up to 10 minutes per side. In comparison, melting requires you to sear the cabbage first, saute aromatics, and simmer everything in a broth, all of which can take up to an hour. Additionally, while salt and pepper will let the full flavor of the cabbage shine, you can play with the seasonings to build your own profile. Whether you go for simple or complex, you'll wind up with a dish that works beautifully as a hearty side but is strong enough to hold its own as the main course.
With a few basic tricks, grilled cabbage can be a smashing success
If you want to grill cabbage like a boss, you've got to start off by choosing the best cabbage for the job. There are plenty of cabbage varieties to choose from, and you can experiment with different types to see what your favorite is, but green cabbage is a good place to start. Not only does it have great flavor, but its densely packed eaves will hold up well during the grilling process.
From there, you want to be sure you cut the vegetable right. That means cutting it into quarters or slicing it vertically, so the core stays intact. That will ensure the cabbage doesn't fall apart while it cooks. To make sure the cabbage is done, just employ a simple fork test. Like checking if a baked potato is done, stick a fork gently into the cabbage to test it — when it's done, the cabbage should be nice and tender and the fork should go in easily.
Last but not least, let your grilled cabbage rest after it's done. It's a major mistake to cut right into a juicy steak the moment it comes off the grill, and the same goes for your grilled cabbage. Aside from avoiding a nasty burn, this ensures the juices created from cooking all distribute evenly throughout the cabbage, so you get the best flavor in every bite.