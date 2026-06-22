Olive Garden Might Let You Bring Your Own Wine But There's A Catch

The Italian-inspired restaurant chain Olive Garden lets you bring a bottle of your favorite wine with you, even though it has plenty of great wines on its menu. However, before you pack that bottle in your purse and head to your nearest Olive Garden, be warned that the privilege comes with a catch. You have to pay a corkage fee, an extra charge many restaurants add to the bill if you bring in your own wine.

When you bring your own bottle, the staff opens your wine for you, pours it for you, and, if needed, even chills it for you. The corkage fee is designed to cover the cost of these services, and is applicable to each bottle you bring and consume. It also helps the restaurant offset the potential lost revenue from customers not ordering wine off the menu. The fee varies from restaurant to restaurant, but you should plan on spending around $15 per bottle at Olive Garden. Other restaurants may charge as much as $100 for this service.

Some restaurants are strictly BYOB (bring your own bottle) restaurants. They usually don't carry wine on the menu, and sometimes don't charge a corkage fee. But, at restaurants such as Olive Garden, which do sell a variety of wines in different price ranges, consider just purchasing a bottle off the menu.