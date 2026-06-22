The Hands-Down Best Nuts To Buy At Costco In 2026
If you're familiar with Costco, you probably already know this — but Costco has pretty much a little bit of everything, and many of its better products come from the warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature brand. Among that little bit of everything Costco makes, it actually has a pretty decent-sized line of Kirkland Signature nuts. Like many of its products, all of these Costco nuts were begging for a review — so we tried nine of them and rated them from worst to best.
In the end, sitting atop this list was the Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts. There's nothing really fancy about it. No exotic flavors. No extravagant seasonings. It's just a simple mix of Brazil nuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, and macadamia nuts. What really set these nuts apart was how the textures and flavors — which included the perfect amount of salt — all worked together so well.
Interestingly enough, our reviewers thought the individual nuts seemed overly salty when tasted alone, but when they all mixed together, they hit the perfect note of sodium. Outside the obvious — simply pouring them into a bowl as an afternoon snack — the Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts can be used in so many other ways. They would be perfect on a charcuterie board, maybe as a topping for a baked brie, the centerpiece of a classic nut brittle, or even a cookie add-in.
As with most Costco products, you're going to get a huge portion when you buy a package of these nuts — 2.5 pounds, to be exact. They come in a 40-ounce resealable pouch and sell for $18.49, about $7.40 per pound. If you can't visit the warehouse store itself, Costco offers a two-day delivery for just $3.
What makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts so good?
We're not the only ones who love these mixed nuts. Costco customers overwhelmingly approve, giving them an overall 4.6 out of 5 rating after more than 1,900 reviews. One reviewer on the Costco product page says, "Always consistent quality and value. Compared to the common store brands this is a much better value." Another Costco customer agrees: "These are a perennial item on our Costco list. The nuts are high-quality, roasted to perfection, and offer a well-balanced variety of nuts." Many reviews praise the overall value of the Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts, with one customer saying they didn't realize what a good deal these nuts were until they purchased a small can from a grocery store. That small can was almost half the price of Costco's 40-ounce bag. Speaking of the resealable bag, many reviewers — with both positive and negative feedback about the contents — aren't a fan of it compared to the previously used plastic container. Apparently, it doesn't always seal well, and the nuts have to be transferred to something else.
Of the nine Costco-branded nuts we reviewed, there were two other standouts. Both the Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios and the Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts are worth your money. The pine nuts are totally worth buying in bulk if you use them in cooking frequently.
Surprisingly, one to stay away from is Kirkland Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts with Sea Salt (they were not good). But if you're looking for the perfect package of salted nuts at a great value, Costco has you covered with its Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts.