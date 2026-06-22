The Hands-Down Best Nuts To Buy At Costco In 2026

If you're familiar with Costco, you probably already know this — but Costco has pretty much a little bit of everything, and many of its better products come from the warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature brand. Among that little bit of everything Costco makes, it actually has a pretty decent-sized line of Kirkland Signature nuts. Like many of its products, all of these Costco nuts were begging for a review — so we tried nine of them and rated them from worst to best.

In the end, sitting atop this list was the Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts. There's nothing really fancy about it. No exotic flavors. No extravagant seasonings. It's just a simple mix of Brazil nuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, and macadamia nuts. What really set these nuts apart was how the textures and flavors — which included the perfect amount of salt — all worked together so well.

Interestingly enough, our reviewers thought the individual nuts seemed overly salty when tasted alone, but when they all mixed together, they hit the perfect note of sodium. Outside the obvious — simply pouring them into a bowl as an afternoon snack — the Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts can be used in so many other ways. They would be perfect on a charcuterie board, maybe as a topping for a baked brie, the centerpiece of a classic nut brittle, or even a cookie add-in.

As with most Costco products, you're going to get a huge portion when you buy a package of these nuts — 2.5 pounds, to be exact. They come in a 40-ounce resealable pouch and sell for $18.49, about $7.40 per pound. If you can't visit the warehouse store itself, Costco offers a two-day delivery for just $3.