The Best Way To Store Leftover Steak For Juicy Slices Later

Whether you've cooked yourself the perfect steak or ordered it from a restaurant, you'll definitely want to save the leftovers — in the event that there are any. After all, steak isn't known for being cheap! But, just as it's easy to overcook steak (resulting in a tough-as-old-boots texture), it's also difficult to reheat even a juicy steak without it becoming dry. While much can go wrong during the reheating process itself — more on that later — the way you store your leftover steak is a key component, too.

The main two considerations for storing cooked steak are keeping moisture in and keeping air out. To accomplish both of these goals, you'll want to wrap the leftover steak tightly before placing it in an airtight container. While the ideal packaging would be a vacuum seal, many people don't have one on-hand. (However, it's a useful barbecuing tool, so if you spend a lot of time at the grill, we do recommend making one part of your kitchen repertoire!)

As a second choice, wrap the steak in a thick freezer paper before popping it into a plastic bag — making sure to squeeze all the air out as you zip the bag closed. Methods that are not recommended include aluminum foil, or parchment or waxed paper on their own, as they won't be effective at protecting your steak from drying out. (Parchment or waxed paper are workable if they're used as just one layer of a more complex storage setup — it's using them solo that won't do the job.)

Once leftover steak is properly sealed and stored, it can remain edible for about 3-4 days in the refrigerator. If you can't eat it quicker than that, put it in the freezer.