How To Cook Steak In An Oven Like A Pro

Steaks are usually cooked on stovetops, with people preferring a cast iron pan for a good sear. The oven is an underrated option, but it has its advantages, especially if you like a fine crust — and it's pretty simple to do. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox, who shared all the tricks up her sleeve when cooking steak in an oven, and what makes the method an appealing choice.

For one, Lonsdale mentions thicker cuts are essential. "Thicker cuts of steak (1.5 inches and beyond) take longer to cook through than thinner cuts, so the oven is a great tool for gently cooking the interior without overcooking the steak," she explained, but added that "Searing is still an essential step for getting a savory, satisfying crust on your steak, and you can do it either before or after."

Lonsdale further adds that "The best way to cook steak before searing (as in the reverse-sear method) is in a low-temperature oven — between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit — to give you a broad window of time to hit your desired internal temperature." This process also gives you an interior that's uniformly cooked since the heat rises gradually, which can be tricky with the stovetop method. What's more, the low temperature and gentle heat means that overcooking is rarely a problem. However, you have to know more than that to cook steak in an oven like a pro.