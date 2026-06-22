Unforgettable Burgers Start With A Handful Of This Salty Snack

The best burgers often include at least one unconventional component. From pimento cheese to peanut butter, sometimes odd toppings make all the difference. Almost every millennial burger joint knows that to be true, and who can argue with such tasty results? But have you ever thought about adding some of that creative edge to the burger patty? Well, you should, and we have a great starting point for your burger-crafting journey: pork rinds.

Not only do pork rinds add a great, salty, porky flavor that enhances the taste of your patty, but they also act as a binding agent to help make them more cohesive. Simply run your rinds through a blender or food processor, or crush by hand if you want a rougher consistency, then mix into your burger patty base along with any additional seasonings. The result is a distinctly savory, pork-infused burger perfectly ripe for any and all toppings, from a classic slice of American cheese to a thick smear of apple butter (hey, pork and apples are a classic combo).