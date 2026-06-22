Unforgettable Burgers Start With A Handful Of This Salty Snack
The best burgers often include at least one unconventional component. From pimento cheese to peanut butter, sometimes odd toppings make all the difference. Almost every millennial burger joint knows that to be true, and who can argue with such tasty results? But have you ever thought about adding some of that creative edge to the burger patty? Well, you should, and we have a great starting point for your burger-crafting journey: pork rinds.
Not only do pork rinds add a great, salty, porky flavor that enhances the taste of your patty, but they also act as a binding agent to help make them more cohesive. Simply run your rinds through a blender or food processor, or crush by hand if you want a rougher consistency, then mix into your burger patty base along with any additional seasonings. The result is a distinctly savory, pork-infused burger perfectly ripe for any and all toppings, from a classic slice of American cheese to a thick smear of apple butter (hey, pork and apples are a classic combo).
Doubling up the deliciousness
Pork rinds in burger patties is an easy way to give an instant boost of meaty flavor to burgers, but it's also a great starting point to bigger enhancements. One way to give this addition added oomph is by using flavored pork rinds. Using a barbecue-flavored rind, for example, gives burgers a slightly sweet and smoky flavor that goes well on a barbecue burger (topped, perhaps, with some delicious slow cooker pulled pork). You can also use hot sauce- or Tajín-flavored rinds for a spicy kick to burger patties.
You can also add a few other mix-ins to your burger base to help bolster your rinds. For example, some ground bacon helps double up on pork flavor. Adding to this, a small amount of liquid smoke gives burgers a fresh-off-the-pit flavor that is undeniably tasty. You could also add in other mix-ins, such as cheese or shredded onions, for even more flavor. Oh, and if you're just really in a rind kick, you can absolutely use them as a burger topping to boot.