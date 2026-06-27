The Cuban Bakery Chain All California Visitors Must Try At Least Once (But You'll Want To Go Back)

California's culinary scene has an eclectic identity, marrying diverse global heritages with the unique bounty of its abundant farmlands. So, if you're visiting the state, you're going to have a hard time sifting through options — but you should definitely try Porto's at least once. If you have a palate for a Cuban treat, the bakery chain will tickle your fancy. Savory options fill the menu, including fries and empanadas, whereas sweet treats are also well represented, with enough cakes and tarts to give you a sugar rush.

While Porto's offerings aren't among our collection of classic California foods to put on your foodie bucket list, it's been a local staple since the '70s for a reason. Started by Rosa Porto, a Cuban-born local who began selling baked treats to help her family even before emigrating to America, Porto's eventually grew into a Californian fixture. Even after Rosa's passing, Porto's stayed within the family, maintaining its personal touch. It now has six locations as of this writing — all of which are in California — but we heard that a seventh one is going to make an appearance soon at Disneyland.

Undoubtedly, Porto's has embedded itself in the local culture, making it a Californian representation as much as it is Cuban. As such, it's a top choice among tourists who want to bring home a taste of the West Coast wrapped up in the chain's iconic butter yellow box.