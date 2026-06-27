The Cuban Bakery Chain All California Visitors Must Try At Least Once (But You'll Want To Go Back)
California's culinary scene has an eclectic identity, marrying diverse global heritages with the unique bounty of its abundant farmlands. So, if you're visiting the state, you're going to have a hard time sifting through options — but you should definitely try Porto's at least once. If you have a palate for a Cuban treat, the bakery chain will tickle your fancy. Savory options fill the menu, including fries and empanadas, whereas sweet treats are also well represented, with enough cakes and tarts to give you a sugar rush.
While Porto's offerings aren't among our collection of classic California foods to put on your foodie bucket list, it's been a local staple since the '70s for a reason. Started by Rosa Porto, a Cuban-born local who began selling baked treats to help her family even before emigrating to America, Porto's eventually grew into a Californian fixture. Even after Rosa's passing, Porto's stayed within the family, maintaining its personal touch. It now has six locations as of this writing — all of which are in California — but we heard that a seventh one is going to make an appearance soon at Disneyland.
Undoubtedly, Porto's has embedded itself in the local culture, making it a Californian representation as much as it is Cuban. As such, it's a top choice among tourists who want to bring home a taste of the West Coast wrapped up in the chain's iconic butter yellow box.
What you should get at Porto's
Porto's is a local bakery, but it's also a local attraction. While you can tell that some restaurants are tourist traps, it doesn't seem to be that way for the chain, based on rave reviews from people far and wide. But the main attractions across its different locations are the cheese rolls and potato balls. The cheese rolls are an exceptional choice if you want a classic treat. They're crafted with European-style butter, a higher-butterfat product commonly used in puffed pastries; it gives baked goods a deeper, more decadent flavor. Meanwhile, the potato balls showcase a delightful play on textures. As you take a bite, you'll be welcomed by a satisfying crunch, while the warm picadillo filling (Cuban-style seasoned ground beef) floods into your mouth as you chew. Porto's uses panko, which is like plain breadcrumbs, but more airy and flakier, making its famous potato balls even more satisfying.
While it's definitely worth the stop if you find yourself in California, Porto's popularity can be a double-edged sword, as you can expect long lines to greet you when you get there. Here's a tip to get ahead: You can always order its crowd favorites online and swing by to pick them up. There might still be a bit of a wait, but you shouldn't have to be in line for long compared to ordering at the location. But even if you have to, Porto's loyal band of followers will agree that it's worth it.