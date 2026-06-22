For Perfect Sweet Potatoes, Add A Drizzle Of This Classic Syrup

Your sweet potatoes don't have to be boring; in fact, there are several ways to spice things up with unexpected toppings. Sweet potatoes are a reliable side dish on most dinner tables, but when you use an ingredient that brings out their natural sweetness, gives them a crispy texture, and caramelizes under the heat, they become stars in themselves. If you're a lover of bridging the gap between sweet and savory, then you might want to look no further than maple syrup to pair with sweet potatoes.

Maple syrup works well when added to savory dishes — after all, maple syrup also goes impressively well with steak if you're looking for a combo that might just rock your world. Sweet potatoes benefit from this syrup especially if you're set on switching up your usual routine. While there are several different ways to prepare sweet potatoes, a great way to make maple syrup-laced sweet potatoes is by roasting them. If you're a fan of honey-roasted sweet potatoes, then this might be to your liking as the combination is similar. The difference is that maple syrup will offer a more muted, toffee-like sweetness, while honey leans toward a richer, floral flavor. Maple syrup is a better choice for roasting vegetables like sweet potato since it offers less risk of burning and provides a more smooth, even glaze