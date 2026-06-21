'Better Than Starbucks': This Target Bakery Lemon Loaf Cake Costs $1 More For 3x The Dessert

The Target iced lemon loaf cake slices may be a better bang for your buck, but the reviews also say that it really is a delicious product. Many shoppers claim it's a perfect dupe for Starbucks' version. As one Target reviewer wrote, "If you have liked the Starbucks lemon loaf this is actually better and it's so much more affordable. The texture and flavor are spot on. The icing is perfect. Sweet and tart, moist but not soggy cake." Another wrote, "I think the only difference is the Starbucks one is thicker [and] this one is slimmer but it taste[s] the same honestly!"

However, some Target shoppers say their loaves were not as fresh and the lemon flavor was not as prominent. Some Reddit users have claimed that Starbucks uses the same suppliers as stores like Target and Walmart, which could be why these baked goods taste so similar. Whether this is true or not, Target's is worth a try for such a reasonable price.

The Starbucks lemon loaf cake will always be a fan-favorite item, but Target's version is perfect for those looking to enjoy this treat at home. After all, you may not be able to get a slice of lemon loaf cake at Starbucks past a certain hour, as some of the coffee chain's locations stop serving food early, so Target can satisfy your late-night cravings. Pro tip: Some shoppers recommend freezing a slice before eating it.