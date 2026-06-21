'Better Than Starbucks': This Target Bakery Lemon Loaf Cake Costs $1 More For 3x The Dessert
While you may make a trip to Starbucks for one of its many iced coffee drinks or the chain's delicious Frappuccinos, the store's food items are not to be overlooked — especially the baked goods selection. Specifically, Starbucks' Iced Lemon Loaf is quite the popular item amongst customers, so much so that you can even find copycat recipes for it online. Depending on your location, one lemon loaf from Starbucks can cost you anywhere between $4 and $5. If you're looking for a cheaper option that customers say is just as (if not more) delicious, Target is the place to go.
Target's Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake comes in a pack of eight slices for just $5.49 — costing less than $1 per slice. These cake slices feature icing on top of the crust and a sweet citrus flavor, and many shoppers claim they taste even better than Starbucks' version. Walmart also has its own variation of a lemon loaf cake that many customers say is similar. The Starbucks baked good may be a classic item, but the chain needs to watch out for its lemon loaf cake competition.
Do customers prefer Target's over Starbucks' lemon loaf cake?
The Target iced lemon loaf cake slices may be a better bang for your buck, but the reviews also say that it really is a delicious product. Many shoppers claim it's a perfect dupe for Starbucks' version. As one Target reviewer wrote, "If you have liked the Starbucks lemon loaf this is actually better and it's so much more affordable. The texture and flavor are spot on. The icing is perfect. Sweet and tart, moist but not soggy cake." Another wrote, "I think the only difference is the Starbucks one is thicker [and] this one is slimmer but it taste[s] the same honestly!"
However, some Target shoppers say their loaves were not as fresh and the lemon flavor was not as prominent. Some Reddit users have claimed that Starbucks uses the same suppliers as stores like Target and Walmart, which could be why these baked goods taste so similar. Whether this is true or not, Target's is worth a try for such a reasonable price.
The Starbucks lemon loaf cake will always be a fan-favorite item, but Target's version is perfect for those looking to enjoy this treat at home. After all, you may not be able to get a slice of lemon loaf cake at Starbucks past a certain hour, as some of the coffee chain's locations stop serving food early, so Target can satisfy your late-night cravings. Pro tip: Some shoppers recommend freezing a slice before eating it.