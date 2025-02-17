FYI, Not All Starbucks Serve Food Until Closing
Craving a breakfast sandwich at dinner time? Well, one secret that may come in handy to coffee fanatics and Starbucks dwellers alike is to avoid ordering warmed food items at Starbucks an hour prior to that store's closing time. Many Starbucks locations shut off the ovens that they use to warm the various food items offered on the menu before closing time in order to allow it to cool off. That way, by the time that the store is closed to customers, the oven will be cooled down and easy to clean.
Items under the "warm sandwiches" portion of the Starbucks menu (which hungry customers may want to avoid anyway, as many people agree that they are too expensive and generally unimpressive when it comes to taste), or various bakery items including croissants and brownies, should be avoided when the clock ticks closer to each Starbucks' designated closing time.
What to order at Starbucks before closing
Despite the fact that most Starbucks locations open late at night are usually just occupied with caffeine-hunting graveyard shift workers and anxious students attempting to finish an assignment before its 11:59 p.m. due date, there are most likely some sweet treats left over that don't need to be warmed up. While new and popular seasonal items may sell out fairly quickly after opening the store in the mornings, like the adorably frosted animal cake pops and cookies, other less popular menu items may still be available later in the day depending on the store's popularity and quantity of each item.
Perhaps a room-temperature cake pop or cookie may not fully suppress the craving of a cooked sandwich at 8:30 p.m. However, once the oven is off, it's cake pop or bust at a multitude of Starbucks locations.