FYI, Not All Starbucks Serve Food Until Closing

Craving a breakfast sandwich at dinner time? Well, one secret that may come in handy to coffee fanatics and Starbucks dwellers alike is to avoid ordering warmed food items at Starbucks an hour prior to that store's closing time. Many Starbucks locations shut off the ovens that they use to warm the various food items offered on the menu before closing time in order to allow it to cool off. That way, by the time that the store is closed to customers, the oven will be cooled down and easy to clean.

Items under the "warm sandwiches" portion of the Starbucks menu (which hungry customers may want to avoid anyway, as many people agree that they are too expensive and generally unimpressive when it comes to taste), or various bakery items including croissants and brownies, should be avoided when the clock ticks closer to each Starbucks' designated closing time.