What's The Average Shelf Life Of Tuna In A Pouch?

Tuna in a pouch is super convenient, and it makes sense to keep a couple of pouches tucked away in your pantry. They last for a long time, are a lean source of protein, and many of the varieties have seasonings that can really jazz up your snack. That said, it's important to know just how long you can rely on that packet of tuna sitting in your cabinet — and when it's time to toss it into the trash and re-up your supply. According to the folks at StarKist, tuna pouches can be expected to last for three years (this also goes for pouches of chicken and salmon).

It can be tough to wrap your head around why tuna lasts so long. After all, one of the essential rules of storing fresh seafood is to use it up within two days, according to NOAA. While the meat destined for pouches is processed similarly to canned tuna, it's not cooked for quite as long. This is one difference between canned and pouch tuna, and it explains why the stuff in pouches may taste a little bit better than what you get out of a can. At StarKist, processed tuna and vegetable broth (as well as seasonings) are added to tuna packets. Finally, they're sealed, sterilized, and set off to grocery stores with a "best-by" date of about three years after packaging.