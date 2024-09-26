Canned Vs Pouch Tuna: Is There A Difference Between The Two?

Tuna got a makeover in the year 2000 when StarKist put pretty pouches on shelves next to the standard old tin cans. The glow-up brought bright branding, single-serving packaging and a ton of pre-seasoned options with flavors like ranch, jalapeño and Thai chili. Instead of opening a can and mixing in spices, you could now just rip open a vacuum-sealed pouch and dig in. However, flavors aren't the only differences between pouch and canned tuna; the packaging impacts flavor and texture, and different tuna types work well for different dishes.

Tuna's reputation has transformed over the past century, rising from a throw-away fish to a household staple. It was first canned in 1903 and gained popularity thanks to two world wars that sent consumers searching for inexpensive protein and a shortage of sardines, which were the popular canned fish at the time. Marketing, like Van Camp Seafood's 1914 "Chicken of the Sea" campaign continued to turn public opinion toward tuna. Since that first can left the assembly line, the varieties of tuna brands, products, and packaging have only increased.

Product variety comes in handy, providing tuna fish options for all sorts of culinary adventures. High water content in canned tuna will help prevent a dry tuna casserole and canned tuna provides an unseasoned base for recipes, like tuna melts on English muffins. Pouch tuna doesn't have extra water because it's vacuum sealed. It works great as a topping for salads, on crackers as hors d'oeuvres and by itself as an easy snack.

