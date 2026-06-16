For Restaurant-Worthy Pot Roast, Start Brining Your Beef

There are so many tips for cooking pot roast that it's hard to know which exactly is the best one. But if you want a restaurant-worthy result, this trick is one worth following: brine your beef — it makes an actual difference. Chowhound exclusively spoke with Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the Permanent Mission of Spain to the United Nations in New York, who went over his process.

Brining your beef is what stands between pot roast that tastes homemade versus one that belongs in a restaurant. Carbajo specifically suggests using dry and not wet brine: "I prefer dry brining over a wet brine. A pot roast is already going to cook for hours in a moist environment, so adding extra water beforehand usually offers little additional benefit," he told us during out exclusive chat, which was translated from Spanish to English.

For your dry brine, you'll need a base of kosher salt, and use about 1% and 1.5% of it depending on how much your beef weighs. You can then add other seasonings like garlic or onion powder, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper to the mix. Additionally, you'll want to give your beef at least 12 hours, if not a whole day, to rest in the brine. This ensures the salt really penetrates the meat, adding not just flavor, but also giving it a juicier finish.

This process will solve the common issue with homemade pot roast, where the flavor only clings to the exterior of the meat. Meanwhile, restaurants manage to cut through the surface and actually pierce deep into the meat, which is why each bite is a burst of flavor. "For home cooks, it is probably one of the single most effective steps for turning a good roast into an exceptional one," says Carbajo.