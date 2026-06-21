This Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Needs Just 2 Ingredients
With its striped green rind and vibrant red flesh dotted with black seeds, it's no wonder watermelon is a popular choice for summertime decor. But beyond being a cheery-looking fruit, watermelon can actually be considered a powerhouse superfood, thanks to its impressive hydrating abilities combined with plenty of vitamins and antioxidants. Not to mention, it's equally delicious eaten raw, in a salad, on the grill, or, in this case, as part of a refreshing beverage.
For a two-ingredient summer cocktail, consider a watermelon twist on the mimosa by simply swapping the traditional orange juice for watermelon juice. However, it can be difficult to find watermelon juice in stores, so the first step in concocting this cocktail may be to make your own from scratch. Ensure you've picked the tastiest watermelon at the store for the job by choosing one with well-developed stripes and a yellow spot where it rested on the ground. You can then juice chunks of watermelon flesh in your blender, straining it after for a smoother result.
Now you're ready to channel your inner mixologist. Add Prosecco (or Champagne) to your glass of choice, filling it about halfway, then top it off with the juice. If you already know you prefer your mimosas with a certain ratio of juice to bubbly, feel free to adjust accordingly.
Ways to upgrade this watermelon mimosa
The simplicity of this watermelon mimosa is its best feature. However, you may want to add garnishes or additional ingredients to your cocktail for style, depth of flavor, or both. For example, if you like your drinks on the sweeter side — or if your original watermelon wasn't quite sweet enough — consider adding some watermelon simple syrup to your drink. Make your own by simmering some of your watermelon juice and sugar (at a ratio of 2:1) until it reaches a more concentrated, syrupy consistency. Add the finished syrup to your mimosa to taste. An addition of unflavored simple syrup would work as well.
Popular garnishes for watermelon-based drinks include a sprig of mint or something citrusy like a twist of lime. You could even use the watermelon itself to create an attractive garnish. Attach a small wedge of watermelon, rind included, to the side of your glass. Or, use a melon baller to create uniform spheres that can either be used as-is or popped into the freezer so they perform double-duty as both a garnish and a means of keeping your drink cold yet strong.
If you're in the very height of summer and need to take the refreshing quality of your cocktail up a notch, consider a blended watermelon mimosa. Soak watermelon chunks in Prosecco and freeze them for at least four hours. Afterward, blend everything together along with some simple syrup until it's the desired consistency, then pour the spiked slushie into a glass and serve!