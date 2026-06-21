This Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Needs Just 2 Ingredients

With its striped green rind and vibrant red flesh dotted with black seeds, it's no wonder watermelon is a popular choice for summertime decor. But beyond being a cheery-looking fruit, watermelon can actually be considered a powerhouse superfood, thanks to its impressive hydrating abilities combined with plenty of vitamins and antioxidants. Not to mention, it's equally delicious eaten raw, in a salad, on the grill, or, in this case, as part of a refreshing beverage.

For a two-ingredient summer cocktail, consider a watermelon twist on the mimosa by simply swapping the traditional orange juice for watermelon juice. However, it can be difficult to find watermelon juice in stores, so the first step in concocting this cocktail may be to make your own from scratch. Ensure you've picked the tastiest watermelon at the store for the job by choosing one with well-developed stripes and a yellow spot where it rested on the ground. You can then juice chunks of watermelon flesh in your blender, straining it after for a smoother result.

Now you're ready to channel your inner mixologist. Add Prosecco (or Champagne) to your glass of choice, filling it about halfway, then top it off with the juice. If you already know you prefer your mimosas with a certain ratio of juice to bubbly, feel free to adjust accordingly.