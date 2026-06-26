A Dollop Of This Ingredient Gives Pot Roast A Savory, Silky Upgrade

Pot roast is the ultimate comfort dish: It's rich, meaty, packed with veggies, and has a flavorful gravy for topping mashed potatoes (or using as a dip for a buttery slice of garlic bread on the side instead). You might think that there is no way to make this dish any more sumptuous than it already is. However, there is one simple addition that will truly boost the flavor of your roast, bringing it to even comfier heights (you might want to pull out your coziest sweat pants): butter.

Now, you may already use butter in your pot roast recipe as a pan lubricant to help sauté aromatics or brown the beef. But when we suggest adding butter, we don't mean a tablespoon to sizzle your onions in — we're talking about a large dollop popped in the pot to cook down with your roast. This addition is nothing new, of course. Many Southern Mississippi pot roasts call for a half or whole stick of butter to be added, and it's easy to see why.

Not only is butter packed with flavor-enhancing fats, but it will make your roast taste richer while also giving the gravy a super silky, luscious texture that can't be beat. Simply add a generous dollop of butter on top of your roast before cooking it. You can use either salted or unsalted, but unsalted will make it easier for you to control the salinity of your dish.