Rhubarb, mystery that you are. Often grown in the shadows (or under a tarp), these tart red shoots occupy a peculiar place in the cornucopia of produce. It is related to buckwheat, but one of the best ways to cook rhubarb is to use it in desserts, paired alongside the bright, strawberry, a fellow spring crop. You simply haven't lived if you haven't had a slice of strawberry and rhubarb pie, served with a cool scoop of vanilla ice cream (or, a strawberry rhubarb cocktail if you prefer your desserts to be drinkable).

For this reason, you might be inclined to label the rhubarb as a fruit. And you wouldn't be wrong to do so, legally speaking (at least in the United States). Yes, legally, rhubarb is a fruit. However, scientifically speaking, it is a vegetable, as it comes from a part of the actual plant (root, stem, or leaf), rather than the flower portion. It also, unlike other fruits, does not contain any seeds (but like many vegetables, rhubarb makes a great addition to a savory salsa). So, simply put, it is both. It just depends on whether you are asking a scientist or a lawyer. But herein lies the question — why would the U.S. government lie about what a rhubarb is? Well, like many things in our government, it all comes down to taxes.