How Long Do Water Filter Pitchers Typically Last?

For cleaner drinking water, a water filter pitcher is an easy-to-access product that can be more convenient and cost-effective than installing a home filtration system or purchasing single-use plastic bottles. However, you might wonder how long a water filter pitcher lasts and how often you need to replace it. In general, given proper treatment, a water filter pitcher can last for many years.

In terms of longevity, many popular water pitchers are made of BPA-free plastic. Studies have linked BPA exposure to various health issues, so BPA-free pitchers are safer to use while also being more durable and environmentally friendly compared to conventional plastics. Water pitchers like BRITA are made with plastic materials such as NAS, a plastic made with styrene, or SAN, which is made of styrene acrylonitrile. SAN plastic is very durable and thermal resistant, and can last several years, while NAS plastics are also durable products that are often used to make medical devices and food packaging.

It's important to know what to look for to determine when it's time to replace a pitcher. Plastic containers that hold water can form cracks, warped areas, or hazy spots. Change the container if these issues develop, as they can encourage bacteria to grow. Due to their convenience, if you're prepared to take care of a water filter pitcher and your tap water is giving you a not-so-perfect cup of tea, it may be worthwhile to consider purchasing one for water that tastes better.