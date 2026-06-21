How Long Do Water Filter Pitchers Typically Last?
For cleaner drinking water, a water filter pitcher is an easy-to-access product that can be more convenient and cost-effective than installing a home filtration system or purchasing single-use plastic bottles. However, you might wonder how long a water filter pitcher lasts and how often you need to replace it. In general, given proper treatment, a water filter pitcher can last for many years.
In terms of longevity, many popular water pitchers are made of BPA-free plastic. Studies have linked BPA exposure to various health issues, so BPA-free pitchers are safer to use while also being more durable and environmentally friendly compared to conventional plastics. Water pitchers like BRITA are made with plastic materials such as NAS, a plastic made with styrene, or SAN, which is made of styrene acrylonitrile. SAN plastic is very durable and thermal resistant, and can last several years, while NAS plastics are also durable products that are often used to make medical devices and food packaging.
It's important to know what to look for to determine when it's time to replace a pitcher. Plastic containers that hold water can form cracks, warped areas, or hazy spots. Change the container if these issues develop, as they can encourage bacteria to grow. Due to their convenience, if you're prepared to take care of a water filter pitcher and your tap water is giving you a not-so-perfect cup of tea, it may be worthwhile to consider purchasing one for water that tastes better.
Using proper care for water filter pitchers to increase safety and lifespan
A pitcher's durability is dependent on good maintenance, as heat and harsh treatment can reduce its lifespan. The best method for washing plastic pitchers is hand-washing with mild soap; not all pitchers are dishwasher-safe. In addition, it's best to store the pitcher in a cool location, as heat and UV exposure can damage water filter pitchers. Similar to what can happen to your body when you drink from plastic bottles, the heat can cause chemicals and micro-plastics to leach into the water.
If you're looking for the optimal water filter pitcher model for your needs, consider how much water you use and what level of filtration you desire. Some water filters can even remove forever chemicals and lead in addition to sediments and chlorine. Keep in mind that while the pitcher itself can last for a long time, the filters don't; for example, BRITA suggests changing them every two to six months, depending on the model. Though not considered as effective as more robust options, like units that attach under the sink, the pitcher-based models can offer some protection and will deliver results as long as they are maintained — just be sure to replace the components, including the pitcher, when necessary.